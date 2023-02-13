If you've ever played the parlor game, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, you probably know how prolific Kevin Bacon has been over his 45-year career. The game proves, rather conclusively, that you can tie any actor, working or retired, alive or no longer with us, to a film that also starred Bacon in six associations or fewer. Initially, Bacon distanced himself from the pop-culture phenomenon, but has come around to embrace it and even created a charity based on the trivia game. The 64-year-old has been around the block more than a few times and doesn't show many signs of slowing down. In fact, it's more difficult to tear him away from a guitar and a musical stage these days than anything else. Nevertheless, here are the veteran actor's best film roles.

After making a name for himself in films like Animal House, Friday the 13th, and Diner, Bacon's real breakout performance came as Ren McCormack, a kid who arrives in a conservative, religious small town when his single mother relocates them from Chicago in Footloose. Ren struggles to find his place in a close-knit Oklahoma community that adheres to a very strict code of conduct including a no dancing in public policy that is enforced by the town's reverend, who also happens to the father (John Lithgow) of his love interest, Ariel (Lori Singer). Bacon's portrayal of a rebellious teenager that secretly breaks all the rules and brings some boogie back to the sleepy town was a star turn, and showed that the actor had some pretty sick dance moves.

Henri Young in 'Murder in the First' (1995)

Bacon won a Critic's Choice Award and a SAG nomination for his role as Henri Young, an intellectually challenged man falsely accused of murder who is sent to Alcatraz in the 1940s. It is still perhaps the actor's best dramatic performance as he brought an enormous amount of emotion to a sympathetic character who you can't help but have compassion for as he spends months "in the hole" of the dungeon below the prison for a crime he didn't commit. Christian Slater also turns in a noteworthy performance as Henri's lawyer, James Stamphill, a man driven to prove his client's innocence fighting an uphill battle against a corrupt warden and tough, austere judge.

Tom Witzky in 'Stir of Echoes' (1999)

Tom Witzky (Bacon) is a blue-collar telephone line worker who lives a quiet Chicago neighborhood with his wife (Katherine Erbe) and son, Jake (Zachary David Cooper), who also has the ability to communicate with the dead. Tom is skeptical of his sister-in-law Lisa (Illeana Douglas), who claims to know how to hypnotize people. After a session with her, however, he starts to have a series of bizarre, paranormal visions that have him starting to question his own reality. Bacon reprises some of the traits that make him an underrated, "scream king" having already appeared in spook fests Flatliners and Friday the 13th.

Chip Diller in 'National Lampoon's Animal House' (1978)

Is there a better way to make your big screen debut than starring opposite John Belushi and Tim Matheson in the classic comedy National Lampoon's Animal House? Quite frankly, we doubt it. Bacon was a part of the irreverent group of fraternity boys as Chip Diller. Although it was a smaller role, Bacon made an impression as a member of the Omega House that goes toe-to-toe with Belushi and the misfits of the Delta House. They all make life very difficult for Dean Vernon Wermer (John Vernon) who spends his days enforcing "double secret probation" and making sure that toga parties don't get out of control. Toga! Toga! Toga!

Captain Jack Ross in 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Bacon falls in line in A Few Good Men as part of a star-studded cast that includes stalwarts like Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise, and Demi Moore. He plays Captain Jack Ross, the Judge Advocate Division's appointed attorney who is tasked with getting a guilty charge against two marine cadets accused of hazing a fellow soldier to death. Bacon goes blow-for-blow with Cruise's Daniel Kaffee, a JAG lawyer who is defending the accused and seeking to find out the truth surrounding the events that led to the death. It was an opportunity for Bacon to work alongside some of the top talent in Hollywood during some terrific and memorable courtroom scenes that left us with several great quotes in the well-written drama.

Val McKee in 'Tremors' (1990)

Enormous, subterranean worms have attacked a small desert town in this 1990 comedy-drama that stars Bacon along with veteran actors Fred Ward and Michael Gross. Bacon is Val McKee, a local handyman who works hand-in-hand with a group of townspeople who fight to survive a stand-off with the unusual creatures. Things are made even more difficult as they must avoid touching the ground because the killer worms have razor sharp sensitivity to vibrations, and have shown the ability to burst out of the ground and swallow people whole. It was a fun film that unexpectedly took in almost $17 million at the box office and spawned an astounding seven-film franchise. Although Bacon only appeared in the original, fans couldn't get enough of the well-balanced blend of comedy and jump scares.

Dr. Sebastian Caine in 'Hollow Man' (2000)

Bacon puts on a white lab coat in this thriller as Dr. Sebastian Caine, a molecular biologist who develops a serum that can bring about invisibility. Things go awry though when Caine, who is working on the project for the military, lies to them about the progress of the serum, and starts to do unauthorized experiments on human beings in his lab. When he experiments on himself and is unable to reverse the process, the arrogant scientist becomes more and more unhinged emotionally and begins acting in despicable and malevolent ways towards the rest of his staff that includes Elisabeth Shue.

Willie O'Keefe in 'JFK' (1991)

Oliver Stone's epic account involving the assassination of President John F. Kennedy at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963, brought together a litany of huge names, including Bacon, Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman, and Sissy Spacek. Bacon plays Willie O'Keefe, a male sex worker serving a five-year stint in prison who is interviewed by Jim Garrison (Costner) concerning what he knows about some of the players at the heart of the conspiracy theory. And if we're being honest, Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon would probably not exist if not for this huge ensemble of A-list stars. It opens up associations all over Hollywood.

Sean Nokes in 'Sleepers' (1996)

With the offer to star in a film alongside big screen legend Robert De Niro on the table, Bacon couldn't say no to the part of Sean Nokes, a cruel sexual predator at a juvenile detention center for boys in New York in the late 1960s. His turn as Nokes is one of the creepier, darker performances from the do-it-all actor who embodies the frightening child molester. His indiscretions and abuse of power create severe trauma and trouble later on in life for a group of from the Hell's Kitchen portion of Manhattan that includes Brad Pitt and Jason Patric. This role marks Bacon at his most vile and villainous, and shows that the usually likable performer can play a truly horrendous human being if the part calls for it.

Detective Sean Devine in 'Mystic River' (2003)

Bacon is a big part of a terrific ensemble, and took on the role of Detective Sean Devine in the critically acclaimed film directed by Clint Eastwood. Sean Penn and Tim Robbins also star in this heart-wrenching story about the disappearance of a young girl in Massachusetts. The girl who disappears is the daughter of the troubled ex-con Jimmy Markum (Penn) who is also a childhood friend of Bacon's character. Bacon was nominated, along with the rest of the main cast, for a handful of Best Ensemble Awards as the cop who is emotionally invested in getting to the bottom of what happened to the lost girl in this gritty crime drama.

Astronaut Jack Swigert in 'Apollo 13' (1995)

"Houston, we have a problem." Indeed, they did have quite the quandary in Apollo 13 when three astronauts' journey to the moon goes horribly wrong after a series of mechanical malfunctions render the NASA capsule they are traveling in severely disabled. This film is a fantastic drama based on the true stories of Jack Swigert (Bacon), Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), and Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and their ill-fated mission that turned into a struggle for survival as they lose power and oxygen levels before they even get to their destination. Bacon is stellar going tete-a-tete with Hanks as the brash, young astronaut who stared down death and lived to tell the story.

Theo Conroy in 'You Should Have Left' (2020)

In the final, and most recent entry on this list, Bacon starred opposite Amanda Seyfried in this 2020 psychological thriller that is a Blumhouse Production and directed by David Koepp. Bacon is Theo Conroy, a retired banker married to the much younger actress named Susanna (Seyfried). It is the latest in a sub niche of fright fests that Bacon has specialized in over the years, and involves the couple's trip to Wales where the countryside house they are staying in is full of dark and troubling secrets. Danger lurks behind every shadowy corner as you would expect nothing less from a Blumhouse, edge-of-your-seat production.