Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominated Kevin Bacon is joining the upcoming untitled Blumhouse horror project directed and written by Penny Dreadful's John Logan, per Deadline. Bacon will also be in the film as an actor as well as being an executive producer on the film alongside Scott Turner Schofield. The horror genre is not a place that Bacon is unfamiliar with, as he has been in a number of these films throughout his career from 1980's Friday the 13th to 2020's You Should Have Left.

This project will mark the directorial debut of Logan, the three-time Oscar-nominated writer who also acts as the film's screenwriter. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum will be producing the film with Michael Aguilar. Details on the film are scarce, but the story is firmly placed in the horror genre and is being described as an LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie that is set at a gay conversion camp. The currently untitled project is also set to star Theo Germaine.

RELATED: ‘Toxic Avenger’ Reboot Casts Kevin Bacon as Villain

Logan's previous works include being the screenwriter for Ridley Scott's Gladiator, which earned him his first Oscar nomination for "Best Original Screenplay." He went on to be screenwriter and producer on Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in 2007. He was also the writer for Martin Scorsese's films The Aviator and Hugo, as well as two Bond movies, Skyfall and Spectre. On the small screen, he's known for being the creator, executive producer, and writer for Showtime's Penny Dreadful as well as its spinoff, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Bacon has been involved in a number of projects, from being an actor, director, and/or a producer. His feature film directorial debut was in 1996 with Losing Chase, which earned him three Golden Globe nominations. In 2009, he was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor — Miniseries/Made for TV for his role in Taking Chance. In 2010, the same role won him the Golden Globe in the same category.

Blumhouse was founded in 2000 and is primarily known for horror movies. This includes the multi-Oscar nominated film Get Out, which included a nomination for Best Picture. They have also produced dramas like Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman, both of which also received Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

The unnamed horror project from Blumhouse is currently in development. A release window for it is currently unknown.

KEEP READING: Antonio Banderas, Jaime King, Tommy Flanagan Cast in Action Film ‘Banshee’

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 47 Sets Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis as Opening Hosts With musical guests Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile.

Read Next