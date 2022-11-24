Marvel Studios is bringing us a special just in time for the holidays, and what a blessing to have Guardians in it with James Gunn directing the feature. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also makes actor Kevin Bacon MCU canon, something fans have been wondering about ever since he was name-dropped in the original movie. Now before the new movie debuts on Disney+ to the joy of millions of fans, the studio has released a new clip featuring the actor. In the short clip, we see Bacon aboard the Guardians’ spacecraft with Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). In a serene moment Bacon looks at the galaxy and says, “Woah! Right now, for some reason, I just feel really great about all of it,” maybe talking about his own abduction. But Drax seems not so pleased by this adventure as he quips, “We hate you.”

In the upcoming feature, we see Drax and Mantis coming to earth to find Bacon as they plan to give Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who is missing Gamora (Zoe Saldana), a surprise for Christmas. The previously revealed trailers give us a glimpse of their adventure on earth and by the looks of it, this feature is going to be hilarious and Christmas-y! The first reaction to the holiday special dubs it “heartwarmingly festive.” Given Gunn’s penchant for all things absurd and colorful, this feature is going to be the holiday treat fans expect it to be. It will certainly serve as a precursor for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The feature was written by Gunn in a matter of three days and features some amazing musical numbers (another mixtape in making!)

Given the director’s new role at DC Studio as Co-Chairmen and CEO, this is his second last feature in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which comes out May 5, next year will mark his departure from Marvel for the foreseeable future. The movie will bring close to the chapter on his rag-tag group of galactic misfits as well. Along with Bautista, Pratt, Klementieff, and Bacon the holiday special sees the return of Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon while new entrant Maria Bakalova voices Cosmo the Space Dog.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 25, and you can see the new clip below: