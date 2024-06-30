The Big Picture Clint Eastwood's Mystic River is a dark thriller about reuniting childhood friends dealing with a tragic murder in Boston.

Sean Penn and Tim Robbins deliver bold performances, while Kevin Bacon's understated acting grounds the film.

Bacon replaced Michael Keaton at the last minute, bringing a much-needed quiet, nuanced performance to Mystic River.

Unshakable trauma sits at the heart of Mystic River, the bleak psychological drama/thriller that amassed mass acclaim from critics and awards bodies in 2003. With the principal creative figures involved, director Clint Eastwood, writer Brian Helgeland, and stars Sean Penn and Tim Robbins, the film was destined for prestigious adoration. While it failed to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Penn and Robbins both won Oscars for their stirring turns as haunted men grappling with tortured memories and the fatalistic present. Eastwood, Helgeland, and star Marcia Gay Harden also received nominations.

There was one primary star of the film, the sturdy and reliable Kevin Bacon, who was shunned from awards recognition throughout the season. Perhaps it's a testament to what appeals to awards bodies, but considering that Bacon's performance is the most nuanced, grounded, and soulful in the film, his snub remains baffling. However, Bacon's appearance in the movie was a last-minute call, as he replaced another prominent star in the role.

What Is Clint Eastwood's 'Mystic River' About?

Mystic River, based on the novel by Dennis Lehane, centers around the murder of a 19-year-old girl in Boston, Katie Markum (Emmy Rossum), which reunites three childhood friends: Jimmy Markum (Penn), Dave Boyle (Robbins), and Sean Devine (Bacon). Jimmy is an ex-con and father of the deceased, Dave is a haunted man who endured sexual abuse, and Sean is a detective for the Massachusetts State Police investigating Katie's murder alongside Detective Whitey Powers (Laurence Fishburne). As kids, the three witnessed the traumatic event of Dave's abduction by three strangers (alluded to as Catholic priests), and the memory of this event lingers throughout the film. The film is one part psychological drama, neo-noir, police procedural, and a thrilling mystery. Eastwood, who specialized in dark twists on familiar genres, directed his most somber picture with Mystic River, which depicts a local community suffering under the weight of inexplicable tragedy.

Sean Penn and Tim Robbins Lean Into Drama in Clint Eastwood's Movie

As a director, Clint Eastwood is famous for allowing his actors one take on a given scene. Not only does this lend a naturalistic sense to the performances in his films, but it also enables a quiet and subtle tone throughout the narrative. This applies to Eastwood's most confrontational films, including Unforgiven, which examines the dark core of Western politics and violence. These characters, including Eastwood's William Munny and Gene Hackman's Little Bill Daggett, embody generations of genre tropes and themes, but the performances remain steady.

With Mystic River, Eastwood finally let his acclaimed actors swing for the fences, as Sean Penn and Tim Robbins give histrionic performances to varying degrees of success. Penn, who shifts from quiet mumbling to explosive outbursts within minutes, made the Academy's job busy by providing plenty of Oscar clip scenes. Robbins' distinct accent work and extroverted display of internal angst were bound to be a surefire success with the Academy, a group that prefers theatricality to reservedness. Penn's signature scene, Jimmy's psychological breakdown where he shouts "Is that my daughter in there?", could be seen as a case of overacting.

Kevin Bacon's Character Grounds 'Mystic River' in Reality

Kevin Bacon does not indulge in any Oscar-bait monologues or emotional breakdowns, making him feel like he belongs to a different movie at times. Bacon, who has played enough Boston-based law enforcement officers set (Black Mass, Patriots Day) to be mistaken as a city native, captures the blue-collar weariness associated with the region. Sean hardly raises his voice, evoking a "been there, done that" mentality during the investigation. Nothing phases him, even though he has a loose personal connection to the case. Just because he remains unbothered, however, doesn't mean he's heartless. He sympathizes with Jimmy's burning desire to act as a vigilante and seek vengeance against the perpetrator of his daughter's murder. Despite the melodramatic tendencies of his co-stars, Bacon effectively portrays a bonafide professional, never succumbing to the harrowing implications of this crime. When the film shifts from his perspective, it transforms into a gripping investigative procedural, backed by Bacon's sturdiness as an actor.

Kevin Bacon's turn as the reticent police detective is especially impressive because he was cast in the film at the last minute. Deep into pre-production, Michael Keaton was set to play Sean Devine. The Beetlejuice and Batman star underwent extensive research to play the Massachusetts State Police detective, learning procedure, jargon, routines, and proper uniforms. A few days before production kicked off, Keaton sparred with Eastwood over creative differences. Eastwood, always responsible for tight operations, refused to make alterations to the character, which led to an escalated confrontation between the two, causing Keaton to exit the project.

Kevin Bacon's Emotionally Reserved Performance in 'Mystic River' Is the Movie's Best

Sean's stillness does not suggest that he is free of emotional turmoil. Rather, unlike Jimmy and Dave, he seamlessly conceals his melancholy. Between investigating this arduous case and managing the rebellious temper of Jimmy and his crew leading a rogue investigation, Sean's stress is compounded by the anguish of his wife, Lauren, divorcing him. On top of that, she recently gave birth to their baby daughter, who Sean has not seen. When Lauren calls Sean, her dialogue is inaudible. Sean, in a pragmatic attempt to express himself and maintain a healthy relationship, calmly pleads with her to reveal their daughter's name. At the end of the film, following the conclusion of the investigation, Lauren calls him again. This time, we can hear Lauren, as she opens up about the possibility of rekindling their relationship and reveals that their child is named Nora. Sean is at his most outwardly vulnerable, but Bacon refrains from indulging in the melodramatic grandeur of his co-stars.

The lack of extensive personal detail surrounding Sean Devine speaks to the character's taciturn nature. He is an empty canvas for the audience to interpret, whereas, with Jimmy and Dave, their trauma and crises are plainly characterized. On one hand, Sean's poise and emotional stability make him the most assured of the three. On the contrary, his unflappable presence can be interpreted as a product of his internalized angst and dissatisfaction with his personal life. It's not that he is free of anguish, but rather, he just lives with it. As a police officer, he is trained to confront crime and violence with a calculated and unsentimental attitude. When discussing Dave's childhood abduction with Whitey, he speaks of this horrifying event with a jarring amount of acceptability, as if those moments occurred regularly.

Through a prolific 40-year career in filmmaking, Kevin Bacon has never received an Oscar nomination. Among all the prestigious Best Picture-nominated films he's starred in, including JFK, A Few Good Men, and Apollo 13, Mystic River was Bacon's finest showcase as a dramatic actor. Unfortunately, he was the most subtle and grounded among a cast of ostentatious performers who garnered all the awards acclaim. While performances that rely on a reserved emotional complex seldom attract Oscar statuettes, they stand the test of time. Over twenty years since the release of Mystic River, Bacon's performance is the rock that keeps this modern-day Greek tragedy afloat.

