Although he's been a star for over 40 years, Kevin Bacon has rarely gotten credit for being a daring or transformational performer, perhaps because he makes what he does seem so effortless. From his breakout role in Footloose through performances in A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, and Mystic River, Bacon has shown a talent for creating complex characters without straining for effect. That might not win you any Oscars, but it can serve you well in a movie like The Woodsman, which could go horribly wrong in the hands of a lesser actor. Bacon does the near impossible in this 2004 indie drama produced by Lee Daniels: brings humanity to a predator without softening the reality of his rough edges.

What Is 'The Woodsman' About?

Bacon plays Walter, a convicted child molester trying to restart his life after spending 12 years in prison. He gets a new apartment across the street from an elementary school playground, since that's the only place where the landlord will take his money. He gets a job at the local lumberyard, where he strikes up a romantic relationship with his co-worker, Vicki (played by Bacon's real life wife, Kyra Sedgwick), who is disturbed by his crimes but sees good in him. His brother-in-law, Carlos (Benjamin Bratt), is the only member of his family willing to give him a second chance, and assures him that his sister will meet with him when their daughter is away at summer camp. His therapist, Dr. Rosen (Michael Shannon), encourages him to keep a journal, and he jots down some thoughts about a man he's nicknamed "Candy" (Kevin Rice) who keeps prowling around the playground. Police Sgt. Lucas (Mos Def) keeps a close eye on Walter, waiting for him to re-offend, and he's pushed to the limit when he befriends a young girl named Robin (Hannah Pilkes) who watches birds in the park.

The Woodsman was the first feature film directed by Nicole Kassell, who adapted it from a play of the same name by Steven Fechter. Kassell and Fechter co-wrote the screenplay together, which involved much more than just opening it up for the cameras. In an interview with Variety at the time of the film's release, the director stated that she wanted to avoid "the pitfalls of making [Walter] too sympathetic or too evil." Rather than offer up an easy explanation as to why Walter is a pedophile, Kassell was more interested in exploring the psychology of someone "who is guilty and has served his time and is haunted by his demons." Almost the entirety of The Woodsman takes place from Walter's point-of-view, which makes Bacon's casting so crucial: by having him played by such a likable and iconic movie star, the audience is instantly made to empathize with and understand him.

'The Woodsman' Seeks Redemption for a Monster

Film is, by its very nature, an empathetic art form. For a brief period of time, we are given the opportunity to see the world through the eyes of another person, to get to know them and understand their worldview. Oftentimes, we can see the very best of ourselves reflected in them, and sometimes, the very worst. But in the end, through this experience, we can walk away with a better understanding of ourselves and of others. There are very few among us who would want to see ourselves reflected in a pedophile, let alone sympathize with one. To abuse a child is an inexcusable crime, and there is no part of our society that deems it acceptable. The brilliance of The Woodsman is that it doesn't seek forgiveness for what Walter has done, but rather asks whether redemption is possible for the seemingly un-redeemable.

Because we experience the world of the film through Walter, we want to sympathize with him, despite the knowledge that he has committed unspeakable acts. When he tells Vicki the truth about what put him behind bars, he excuses his behavior by telling her that he never hurt the girls — and, in his mind at least, that's true, even though we know better. He tells his therapist he wants to be normal, which to him would mean seeing a young girl and not wanting to harm her. Yet his own behavior contradicts this desire, as he stalks girls in the mall and tries to convince Robin to go somewhere private with him. In these moments, we find ourselves hoping that Walter won't follow through on his desires, not just because of how terrible they are, but because we're rooting for him to reform.

The Woodsman shares many parallels with Little Red Riding Hood, the classic fairy tale in which a young girl is eaten by a wolf and saved by a woodsman. When visiting Walter, Lucas laments the fact that there are no more woodsmen in this world, only wolves. Throughout the film, Walter is desperately trying to change his ways, but is always on the verge of relapse. The question becomes, are we able to break free from our natures, or are we bound by them? In one of his worst moments, he watches from his window as Candy convinces a young boy to get into his car and says nothing when they drive away. It isn't until Robin makes allusions to abuse by her father that Walter finally sees that he did, in fact, hurt his victims, and finds it in him to become a woodsman when he next sees Candy.

'The Woodsman' Shows Kevin Bacon's Remarkable Range

Bacon has been a household name since Footloose, so much so that his frequent presence on movie screens led to the "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon" game. In many ways, his performance as a rebellious teen who brings music to a small town solidified his star persona: charming, affable, dangerous in a good way. As he aged into adulthood, he made strides to break free from that persona, earning raves for complex roles in movies like JFK, The River Wild (for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination), MaXXXine, and Frost/Nixon. The brilliance of The Woodsman is that it uses Bacon's recognizability with audiences as a means to create empathy for a highly un-empathetic character.

Although there can be some value in casting a complete unknown, there are some benefits to relying on a movie star's longtime relationship with viewers, and that's certainly the case here. Walter is the type of person you would never hope to encounter, yet because he's played by the guy from Tremors, you're inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt. Bacon never tries to turn Walter into a nice guy. In fact, he often plays him as a highly unpleasant person, guarded and confrontational after years behind bars — but he does turn him into someone who wants to make up for his sins. Who among us can't understand that?

