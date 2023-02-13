Few actors have had a career as successful and long-lasting as Kevin Bacon. His resume is so substantial that it long ago inspired “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game based on the theory that in six moves or less, you can link any actor to him. The game was even the inspiration for this year's Budweiser Super Bowl commercial, which the actor narrated. Take your pick for your favorite Kevin Bacon role. From TV to film, action to comedy to horror, and everything in between, he’s done it all.

1984’s Footloose will probably always be his most famous film, but every few years over the last four decades he’ll dip his toes into the horror genre as well. Of course, there was his role in the original Friday the 13th in 1980, with his death scene being the most famous in the franchise’s history. Just last year he headlined the under-seen They/Them. Between those were more scary fares like Flatliners, Stir of Echoes, Hollow Man, and You Should Have Left. Some of them were hits, and others may have missed the mark, but when it comes to Bacon’s best horror film, and one of the best he’s been in overall, you won’t beat the monster movie fun of 1990’s Tremors.

'Tremors' Was One of the Most Loved Horror Films of the 1990s

Tremors, which is about a small town in Nevada overrun by giant worms in the dirt who hunt based on sound (called “graboids” due to the flesh-grabbing tentacles that shoot out of their mouth), got favorable reviews when it was released, but it was a box office dud. It found a second life through VHS rentals at video stores and cable television airings, quickly becoming a cult hit throughout the 1990s, before simply being regarded as a mainstream classic.

Tremors worked for many reasons. Yes, it was a clever premise. It was like A Quiet Place decades before A Quiet Place, but without being too dark. The beautiful Nevada desert setting helped as well. But what really made it work, what keeps fans coming back 30-plus years later, is not the great special effects and thrilling action scenes, but the characters. Most of that came from its two leads, Bacon’s carefree Val, and the late great Fred Ward’s curmudgeonly Earl. They’re always giving each other crap, but they’re also best friends who bring out the best in each other, and who fight alongside each other when their town is besieged by buried monsters.

For six years, the eventual franchise sat dormant, before returning in 1996 for a direct-to-video sequel with Ward and co-star Michael Gross, as the gun-toting survivalist Burt Gummer, returning. Tremors 2: Aftershocks wasn’t the same though, mostly due to the fact that Kevin Bacon didn’t come back. There was a new Val-like character named Grady (Christopher Gartin), but he couldn’t make up for the lost chemistry between Ward and Bacon. Without them, the magic couldn’t be recreated. That didn’t stop producers from trying though​​​​​​.

The Wild 'Tremors' Sequels and Kevin Bacon's Attempt to Return

For over the next quarter-century, the franchise would pump out five direct-to-DVD sequels, all with Gross as the lead (he also starred in a short-lived TV series in 2003), each being crazier than the last. They were absurd, but they knew it and leaned into it, giving us prequels set in the 1800s, walking and flying monsters called “ass blasters” due to them shooting fire from their butts, and even took one film all the way to the glaciers of northern Canada. In 2020, the franchise seemingly came to an end with Tremors: Shrieker Island, where the heroic Burt Gummer finally fell.

That could be the end of the Tremors franchise, except that it doesn’t have to be. Over the years, Kevin Bacon has mentioned his desire to jump back into the world of graboids. He actually did once, though no one ever saw it. While there was a one-season Sci-Fi Channel TV series two decades ago, there was almost another rather recently. In 2018, Bacon, who is now a household name and A-list star, surprisingly signed on to come back for a new TV series. Even more surprising, however, is that only a pilot was shot, and SyFy canceled the series before it even aired.

A failed TV series hasn't stopped Bacon from wanting another Tremors chapter to happen though. Just recently, someone tweeted at Bacon that they wanted him to make a theatrical Tremors film happen. “I’m just waiting for the call,” he replied.

The Time Is Now for Another Kevin Bacon 'Tremors' Movie

It’s time for that call to happen. Now is the perfect time to revisit Tremors. The current world of horror is filled with sequels and reboots of classic films. Halloween, Scream, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Hellraiser, and Child’s Play have all done it in the last year or two, with Friday the 13th and The Exorcist scheduled to be next. Some of those worked, and some should have stayed down. If nostalgia is what Hollywood is after, then why not Tremors, especially when its still-famous star is wanting to do it? Neve Campbell isn’t in Scream 6. Marilyn Burns sadly passed away and her Sally Hardesty character had to be recast for the latest Texas Chainsaw film. Doug Bradley is done playing Pinhead. But Kevin Bacon is right here, not having to be talked into it, but actively wanting it.

That should be celebrated. There was a time when top-tier actors turned their noses up at horror. It was a genre seen as the bottom level of films and acting. Not anymore. 2022 was one of the best years for horror in recent memory, and 2023 is already shaping up to be a great one as well. Why not build on a burgeoning horror genre and our love for nostalgia by making another Tremors film? That doesn’t mean that a potential film has to cash in on the past by trying to recreate it. The Tremors franchise is known for always trying new things, even if it got a little outlandish more than a few times. There’s no reason why they couldn’t do it again, though maybe a little more reined in. Even though Fred Ward, who passed away last year, wouldn’t be there, it would also be a great chance to honor him.

A sequel could also course-correct all of the absurd direct-to-DVD sequels and give us a film that’s fun but also scary. The original film wasn’t so bombastic. It was slow and quiet and took its time revealing its monster. That’s the approach that should be taken in a future film. And if it’s going to be done, Netflix or Hulu or whatever streaming service isn’t the way to go. Giant sand monsters in the never-ending desert demand a cinematic setting where its sizable villains and magnificent landscape can be fully appreciated.

With so many horror classics being rebooted and given new sequels, most of which seem like a desperate cash grab, why not instead give us one with a star who wants to do it, not for the money, not to resurrect a career that doesn’t need saving, but for the love of it? The best films are about passion. Tremors had it from its story, its cast, and the people behind-the-scenes who made it. It has it decades later in the movie star who hasn’t forgotten the little creature feature that gave his career a second chance after it took a downturn in the years following Footloose. Someone pick up the phone and call Kevin Bacon already!