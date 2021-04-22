AMC has announced that the upcoming dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself will premiere on Sunday, June 13 at 9 p.m ET on AMC+, before airing on the basic cable channel one week later. The first two episodes will run back-to-back before the remaining six roll out on a weekly basis, following the model of debuting on the premium streaming bundle before hitting the regular airwaves seven days later.

Annie Murphy stars as Alison McRoberts, a stereotypical sitcom wife who wakes up to the injustices she faces as this trope and starts to rebel against the role. Allison is smart, pretty, and knows how to deal with being the butt of a joke, while her husband Kevin fills the role of the lovable schlub of a manchild that’s been a staple of television comedy for decades now, as played by Eric Petersen. However, Kevin Can F**k Himself follows our intrepid heroine as she steps outside of her husband’s purview, following her journey as she gets closer and closer to breaking point.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is Murphy's first major role since the conclusion of the beloved series Schitt’s Creek, which saw her land a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The series looks to be a razor-sharp deconstruction of both single-camera sitcom and TV dramas.

Image via AMC

RELATED: Dominic Cooper Channels His Best Bond in First Trailer for AMC+ Thriller 'Spy City'

It’s an ingenious premise, one that’ll no doubt leverage Murphy’s popularity and established persona from her six seasons as Alexis Rose to great effect, and the juxtaposition between the bright colors of Allison’s sitcom reality and the darker hues of her life away from her idyllic existence are ripe for tearing both well-worn genres of small-screen entertainment apart at the seams.

Kevin Can F**k Himself also co-stars Mary Hollis Inboden as Allison’s neighbor Patty O’Connor, Alex Bonifer as Kevin’s best friend Neil O’Connor, Brain Howe as Kevin’s father Pete McRoberts and Raymond Lee as Sam Park, Allison’s former and possibly future flame. The show was created by Valerie Armstrong and is executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack through their Le Train Train banner, with Craig DiGregorio acting as showrunner.

Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres on AMC+ on June 13, before its debut on AMC a week later. Check out the new trailer and images from Kevin Can F**k Himself below.

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

KEEP READING: 'Russian Doll' Season 2 Adds 'Schitt's Creek' Alum Annie Murphy

Share Share Tweet Email

'Parasite' HBO Series Is Not a Remake, But Is Set in the Same Universe, Says Adam McKay He also describes working with Bong Joon-ho.

Read Next