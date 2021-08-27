Fans of Kevin Can F**k Himself will be happy to know that AMC has officially renewed the hit show for a second season. This comes on the coattails of a very successful Season 1 launch. Season 2 will consist of a total of eight episodes and is slated to premiere on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2022.

Kevin Can F**k Himself takes your typical sitcom format and turns it on its head with a dark comedy twist. For nearly 40 years, television was dominated by the trope of the schlubby husband spouting a non-politically-correct sense of humor and being constantly at odds with his much more attractive and intelligent wife. The husband-and-wife duo on this particular AMC show experience that same dynamic. However, instead of the main story revolving around the husband solving a narratively weak conflict in 22 minutes or less, this show centers on lead Allison McRoberts' (Annie Murphy) struggle for agency and self-actualization in a world where she's supposed to be the submissive, subservient second fiddle in her marriage.

According to reports, Kevin Can F**k Himself is currently the most-watched series to debut on AMC+ since the inception of the online streaming platform. The main demo for this clever twist on your average sitcom seems to be skewing with younger, middle- to upper-middle-class women. Not only does it have an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but social media can't stop talking about it.

Starring alongside Murphy in this successful dramedy are Eric Petersen, Raymond Lee, Brian Howe, Alex Bonifer, and Mary Hollis Inboden. Kevin Can F**k Himself hails from Valerie Armstrong and executive producers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

"We're so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show," said Armstrong in an official press statement. "Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**K Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year."

There's no slated release date yet for Season 2, but fans can expect it sometime in 2022.

