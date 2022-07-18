Ahead of its second and final season on AMC, the subversive dark comedy Kevin Can F**K Himself received a new trailer that teases Allison McRoberts' (Annie Murphy) great escape from Kevin and her trashy sitcom life. Through its mix of the multi-cam style of classic sitcoms and a single camera style for the darker segments when Allison is away from Kevin (Eric Petersen), the series will continue to tell her story of escaping out of the shadow of her husband into a new, more free life. The series returns to AMC and AMC+ on Monday, August 29.

After failing to off Kevin in the first season of the series, Allison and her friend Patty O'Connor (Mary Hollis Inboden) opt for a different method of getting her out of this life. Now that Kevin's best friend Neil (Alex Bonifer) knows of their original intentions and plans to expose them, things are a lot more complicated. Not only do they have to deal with him, but they have to come up with a plan that doesn't involve committing murder this time. Allison still looks to some dangerous places, and some shady people, to help get her out of it all with Patty tagging along. She contemplates everything from faking her own death to simply running away and everything in between, so long as it doesn't let Kevin reach her. All the while, Kevin continues his happy-go-lucky sitcom life where he's the king.

Season 1 of the series proved to be a massive hit for the streamer both in terms of ratings and social media buzz for its teardown of classic sitcom tropes. Despite the love it received, AMC is sticking with its two-season method - opting for shorter series in order to pump out more originals. Season 2 will return with eight new episodes that explore Allison's struggles, though Inboden will really take center stage this time around as well, as she aims to help Allison on her own terms.

Kevin Can F**K Himself also stars Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denbo, and Candice Coke. Alongside its main cast, Season 2 will feature a guest appearance from The Goldbergs and Kevin Can Wait alum Erinn Hayes. The series is a breakout hit for creator Valerie Armstrong who previously served as a writer for both Lodge 49 and SEAL Team.

Armstrong is joined by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack who both executive produce through Le Train Train. Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) serves as both the showrunner and executive producer while Sean Clements and Colin Walsh also executive produce.

Season 2 of Kevin Can F**K Himself will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on August 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. AMC+ subscribers will see the first two episodes at the premiere with new episodes coming a week early thereafter on the streamer. Check out the trailer below: