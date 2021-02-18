AMC has released the first trailer for Kevin Can F**k Himself and it is a straight-up gift to anyone going through Annie Murphy withdrawal since the conclusion of Schitt's Creek but also kind've wondered what it'd be like if Alexis Rose snapped and murdered a guy. Hell yeah, this looks fantastic, is what I'm saying here.

Created by Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49), Kevin Can F**k Himself switches visually between the squeaky clean, ultra-lit aesthetic of a single-cam sitcom and the dreary grays of a typical AMC drama. It's a choice designed to get you into the headspace of Allison (Murphy) a beleaguered housewife who one day decides she wants to kill her boorish husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). And yes, the show is low-key inspired by CBS' Kevin Can Wait, the Kevin James series that notoriously killed off Erinn Hayes' wife character for pretty much no reason.

“I did watch an episode here and there of Kevin Can Wait, but it just gets to a point where you’re like, FUCK this," Murphy told Vanity Fair. "Like, getting angry as opposed to getting any source of entertainment out of it. I got the gist of it pretty quickly.”

Kevin Can F**k Himself also stars Mary Hollis Inboden, Raymond Lee, and Brian Lowe. Check out the trailer below. The series debuts on AMC and AMC+ this summer.

Here is the official synopsis for Kevin Can F**k Himself:

This is a story about a woman who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband. Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) stars in KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF, coming to AMC Summer 2021.'

