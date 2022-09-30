Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2, Episode 7, set to premiere this Monday on AMC. The new clip is focused on Allison (Annie Murphy) as she’s forced to reflect on the shameful things she’s doing to get rid of her obnoxious husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen).

In the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself, Allison decides she wants to move away from Worcester and start a new life far away from her husband. Unfortunately, Kevin drains the couple’s saving account, forcing Allison into a life of material dependency. That’s when she snaps and decides to kill Kevin. So far, Allison hasn’t achieved her goal, but she keeps trying to get her well-deserved freedom, even if that means hurting others.

In the exclusive clip, Allison is venting to her ex-boyfriend Sam (Raymond Lee), saying that she had to handle all of Kevin’s bullshit for fifteen years and that she wishes things would work in her favor at least once. Sam then tells Allison to make things work for her in a less ambitious fashion, like by making Kevin get her a new vacuum cleaner. The sexist comment rightfully enrages Allison, and Sam apologizes. Even so, Sam points out how Allison is willing to ruin another woman’s life, Tammy (Candice Coke), just to get what she wants. Allison tries to defend herself by saying Kevin is the one who will ruin Tammy, but Sam forces her to see that Allison is pushing Kevin to get closer to Tammy, knowing too well what will happen. Tammy is currently dating Allison's friend Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), and clashing with Kevin can cost her police job.

Image via AMC

Kevin Can F**K Himself is a breakout success from creator Valerie Armstrong who previously served as a writer for Lodge 49 and SEAL Team. The series also stars Brian Howe and Jamie Denbo. Season 2 of Kevin Can F**K Himself features guest appearances from The Goldbergs and Kevin Can Wait alum Erinn Hayes. The series is set to end next October 10, when the eighty and final episode of Season 2 premieres. Although short-lived, Kevin Can F**K Himself is a creative exploration of sexist stereotypes in sitcoms and will keep being remembered for its clever deconstruction of genre tropes.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2, Episode 7, is available right now on AMC+. The episode premieres on AMC Monday, October 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the exclusive clip below.