During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.

Conroy began his career as the voice of Batman with the 1990s cult classic Batman: The Animated Series. After the series' success, Conroy would be back for other DC animated shows, such as Justice League and Batman Beyond., both set in the same universe as BTAS. Conroy also voiced Batman in multiple animated films, from 1993’s Batman: Mask of the Phantasm to 2019’s Justice League vs. the Fatal Five.

In the gaming industry, Conroy played Bruce Wayne/Batman in NetherRealm Studios’s Injustice franchise and, more importantly, in Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham trilogy. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set in the same universe as Batman: Arkham, but no one expected Conroy to reprise his role. That’s because Bruce Wayne supposedly dies at the end of Batman: Arkham Knight, the last chapter of the franchise. So Conroy’s return as Batman was probably a secret Rocksteady wanted to keep until the upcoming game’s release. However, with Conroy’s passing, the company used The Game Awards to honor the legendary actor and ensure fans his legacy as Batman will live on in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

What’s Kevin Conroy’s Batman Return Mean for ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’?

In Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Amanda Waller sends the team of villains to Metropolis to fight against Brainiac, an alien that brain-washed the entire Justice League. As the title suggests, the Suicide Squad's mission will be to take down Earth’s mightiest heroes. In the new trailer, the Suicide Squad is dragging the Flash inside an abandoned building. The hero is beaten and bloodied, meaning Waller’s team successfully takes down one of their targets.

While Captain Boomerang prepares to interrogate the Flash, Batman shows up from the shadows to stop the villains. While it’s exciting to hear Conroy is back to the role of the Dark Knight, it’s still too soon to know if Batman is alive. The vigilante’s appearance could be a mind trick of Brainiac, or maybe another Justice League hero, the Martian Manhunter, is posing as the Dark Knight. We’ll find out when Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League comes out in 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will give players the control of four prominent members of Task Force X: Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. The cooperative adventure will also feature Superman, Wonder Woman, and John Stewart’s Green Lantern.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released on May 26, 2023, for Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5. Check out the new trailer below.