Ever since he first hit the pages of comic books in 1938, there has been a massive demand to bring Batman to the screen. The first film adaptation of the character came about in 1943 with the simply titled serial, Batman, and in the 79 years that have passed, the superhero has appeared in countless films, television shows, video games, commercials, radio shows, and more. He's one of the most iconic superheroes that there is and the perfect character for individual actor's own unique takes. Many screen legends and blockbuster favorites have brought the comic book character to life, varying from the silliest (George Clooney) to the darkest (Robert Pattinson), but nobody has portrayed the caped crusader better than Kevin Conroy.

Conroy began voicing Batman in the early '90s with Batman: The Animated Series, a performance so instantly acclaimed that, for years to come, he would go on to reprise his role across just about every medium. With the tragic news of his recent passing, fans have been reflecting on the undeniable impact and personal stamp that he had on the role of Batman. Between the range of projects that he took part in, decades of experience in the role, and quality of his performance, it's undeniable that Kevin Conroy was and forever will be the best Batman.

How He Came Into the Role

As casting directors were looking for the right voice for their Batman in what would become Batman: The Animated Series, their search proved to be a difficult one. Hundreds of voice actors and performers auditioned for the part, but even after whittling down to just a few options, nobody felt right for the part. Eventually, theater actor Kevin Conroy was recommended to audition for the part. He had worked in film and television already, and knew that many theater actors supplemented their income with voice work, so he gave it a shot. Conroy's Batman knowledge extended only to the original Adam West TV show, so upon learning this, the casting directors gave him a crash course on the character's tragic backstory and the darkness of his various comic book storylines. It took but a moment for Conroy to lock in and find a deeper register in his voice that showed the character's pain, without ever going over the top. Needless to say, he crushed it, a move that kicked off his career defining performance.

Before diving in to the specifics of what makes Conroy's take on Batman so great, the story of his audition tells you everything you need to know. Conroy came in looking for voice work on a character that he knew very little about, and he knocked it out of the park. He was an actor that, before growing in his own knowledge and appreciation for the character, understood in his essence what was needed to portray Batman.

Over the years, there have been numerous quality Batman performances out there. The previously mentioned Adam West is the definition of the fun and campy corner of Batman found in countless comic books. Michael Keaton was the first actor to bring a more serious approach to his interpretation of the character, but he isn't without his goofier moments ("You wanna get nuts??"). He's the perfect choice for his time and exactly what you would expect from a Batman story adapted in the early years of Tim Burton's filmography — just heightened enough for a comic book movie helmed by a truly unique director, but grounded enough to where the performance isn't a straight up goof-fest (again, see George Clooney in Batman & Robin). With The Dark Knight Trilogy, Christian Bale brought the graveliest, angriest Batman that audiences had seen yet, while also bringing a smooth charm to his Bruce Wayne. Robert Pattinson would bring a Bale-like anger and aggression to the role and push it to its limits with The Batman, but hardly shut this demeanor off as Bruce, channeling this darkness into a more reserved, anti-social anger. These are all some of the very best Batman performances out there, but there's one key ingredient that they're missing: Conroy's effortlessness.

What Made Him the Best

Conroy's performance as Batman is perhaps the coolest and most collected that there is. There is such an ease and confidence to every line reading that makes his work easier to consume than any other Batman actors. Any time Conroy had an episode to work on or a new video game to lend his voice to, it's as if he never shut it off. Whether it was the first episode of The Animated Series, "On Leather Wings," or one of the many Rocksteady Arkham games, Conroy was consistent. He wasn't the type to overdo any avenue of his performance, Batman or Bruce Wayne. With many of the actors that have filled the role, there seems to be this desire in all of them to make their Batman voices either as angry as possible or as hushed and whispery as they can while still being audible. All Conroy had to do was lower his own register just a bit, and he was gold.

His voice work doesn't present a desperation to communicate a character driven by pain through a gruff and menacing or a quiet, hurt performance. Instead, he used the rhythm and cadence of his delivery to best express everything that his Bruce/Batman felt. It's what makes his take timeless. Unless another actor with the perfect register and understanding of the character comes along, it'll be tough for anyone to outclass Conroy's performance. The best Batman actor finds a shoe that fits them, and they wear it well. Conroy was born with the shoes on.

A Batman Across Every Medium

Following The Animated Series, Kevin Conroy's voice would go on to be synonymous with the Batman role. If it wasn't a live action project, you better believe Conroy was at least heavily considered and sought out. In 1993, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was released and is considered by many to be his finest, maturest work. While Phantasm was the only theatrically released Batman film that he would be a part of, he would return to the part in SubZero, Return of the Joker, and many more direct-to-home-video feature films, many of which were also acclaimed. The Animated Series would run from 1992-1995, but his television work didn't end there.

Many, many more shows would come in its wake, namely The New Batman Adventures, Batman Beyond, Justice League, and more, further cementing his constant presence in the role. His most notable return to Batman would be for Rocksteady's Arkham series of games, which would be released between 2009 and 2016. He was even given the opportunity to play an evil multiverse version of Bruce Wayne in the CW show Batwoman, his only live action appearance in the role.

Whether it be one of the many '90s Batman projects to follow The Animated Series or his last time as the character in the 2022 online fighting game MultiVersus, Conroy was always the most reliable figure you could imagine filling the superhero's shoes. He was given numerous opportunities across a multitude of mediums to play the character and not once, over several decades, did he ever phone it in. His patient, deep delivery would become the way many live-action and voice actors would attempt to portray Batman in the years to come, but never quite match. Ben Affleck's take on the character reads as the most informed by Conroy, yet despite turning in several consistently strong performances, he never could quite take the throne from the long Bat-champion.

While it's sad to see Conroy go, there's never been a better time to celebrate his vast body of work. He was an actor proud to wear his role as Batman on his sleeve. Never was Conroy ashamed of his genre work like some grow to become, he recognized the importance and impact of what he had done and clearly valued the role as such. Others will come to follow Kevin Conroy in the role, yet no one will ever top him as the best and most influential actor to play Batman.