After Kevin Conroy tragically passed away in 2022, it had been widely assumed that his final voice performance as Batman would be heard in the upcoming video game, "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League". According to IGN, the actor's final appearance as the Caped Crusader will be found somewhere else. Before he passed away, Conroy recorded lines as the character for two upcoming projects, meaning that fans haven't heard the last from the most iconic voice ever associated with Batman.

One of these projects would be Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3. The Tomorrowverse will come to an end with the recent crossover event that has taken place over the course of a trilogy, and the final installment will feature Conroy reprising his role as the Bruce Wayne from Batman: The Animated Series. The fact that the premise features multiple universes clashing against one another allows the character to meet other heroes from the Tomorrowverse, such as Superman (Darren Criss) and Wonder Woman (Stana Katic).

The other project where Conroy's voice will be heard is set to be Batman: Caped Crusader. However, the actor's participation in the upcoming animated series could be very different from what he's done before, as it hasn't been confirmed which character Conroy recorded lines for. Bruce Timm, who worked with the actor for years during the development of Batman: The Animated Series and the "Arkham" video games featuring the Dark Knight, will serve as the showrunner of the upcoming project. A release date hasn't been announced for either Batman: Caped Crusader or Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3.

Kevin Conroy's Legacy as Batman

Kevin Conroy voiced Batman over the course of multiple decades, in a wide variety of projects. While George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson took turns suiting up as the Caped Crusader on the big screen, Conroy only continued to expand his legacy as the definitive portrayal of Batman in animated movies, television series, video games and even a live-action appearance during the CW version of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Thankfully, audiences will get to enjoy his talent as performer once more during the upcoming projects that will feature his voice.