Superheroes have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Even before the film landscape saw an implosion of caped and cowled characters, they were prominent in television — especially on Saturday morning. I'd often get up, make myself a bowl of whatever cereal was available at the time (preferably Cap'n Crunch), and plop down in front of the TV to catch up on the adventures of my favorite heroes. And one of the most prominent was Batman, thanks to the voiceover work of Kevin Conroy.

The first time I heard Conroy's performance as Batman was in the iconic Batman: The Animated Series episode "Nothing To Fear." I was shocked at how Conroy was able to switch between the calm, cool voice of Bruce Wayne and the dark, growling voice of Batman on a dime. But more than that, the emotion he brought to the role sent chills down my spine. It was especially prominent in the scene where Batman struggles to hang onto a blimp and fight off an infection from the Scarecrow's (Jeffrey Combs) fear gas. He sees an apparition of his late father Thomas, who calls him a disgrace. But Batman delivers the rebuttal that's stuck with fans for over three decades: "You are not my father! I am NOT a disgrace! I am vengeance. I am the night. I AM BATMAN!" Needless to say, 5-year-old me was hooked.

Monumental Moments in Animated Batman History

Shortly after that, I experienced yet another monumental moment in animation history during the "World's Finest" three-parter in Superman: The Animated Series. There, Batman traveled to Metropolis in pursuit of the Joker (Mark Hamill), who was seeking the help of Lex Luthor (Clancy Brown). Soon, the Dark Knight comes face to face with Superman himself (Tim Daly). Needless to say, it's a rocky road to partnership — especially when Bruce starts wooing Lois Lane (Dana Delaney). But the rapport that Conroy and Daly wound up sharing had me eager for even more team-ups. I got my wish in 2001 when the Justice League animated series debuted on Cartoon Network and featured Conroy alongside a collection of talented voice actors including Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman and Michael Rosenbaum as the Flash.

But where Conroy's Batman really shone for me was Batman Beyond. There, he played an aging version of Bruce who hung up the Batman mantle following a traumatic final battle. Years in the future, teenager Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) dons the Batman suit to avenge his father's murder, and with Wayne's guidance defends Neo-Gotham as the new Dark Knight. Conroy got to add more layers to his version of Batman: here was a man who'd suffered God knows how many losses, and seen his efforts to protect Gotham were for naught. A Batman who failed offered so many potential storytelling opportunities, and in my opinion, the cast and crew made the most out of them. The idea of a teenage Batman sounds inherently ridiculous, but Batman Beyond is proof that any concept can work in the right hands.

Beyond the Animated Universe

Even outside the DC Animated Universe, Conroy continued to be a major presence in DC related products. The most notable had to be the Batman: Arkham series from Rocksteady Studios. Playing those games made me feel like I was living in the world of Batman: The Animated Series, thanks to the voice work from Conroy and Hamill as well as B:TAS scribe Paul Dini penning the first two installments in the series, Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City.

And then there were the Injustice games from Netherrealm, once again featuring Conroy reuniting with his fellow DC Animated Universe alums. Merging fighting games with the DC Universe brought together two of my passions, and it was amazing to hear Conroy as Batman again. Once again he got to put a new spin on the Dark Knight, this time as a freedom fighter in a world where Superman took an authoritarian stance in protecting the world. I'd be lying if I didn't say that my heart broke when Batman tells Superman, "Crime took my family too, Clark." Despite their differences, he was still trying to reach his friend - and Conroy poured a wealth of hurt into his performance.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, I had the chance to interview Conroy briefly and talk about how he kept his take on Batman fresh over the decades. "The trick has really been to keep it consistent. To not have it change dramatically and only deepen it. People grew up on the character. People know that voice. When you’re the voice of an animated character, you live in people’s heads…it’s a very intimate relationship," he told me. "If I wasn’t going to be true to that, if I was going to change it somehow, they’d nail me in a heartbeat. They’d hear it in a minute. So the trick has really been to stay consistent, but keep it fresh."

I can say that it definitely worked. To this day, whenever I open a Batman comic, Conroy's voice is the first thing I hear. And his performances across the years have inspired so many creators, including Scott Snyder and Matt Reeves. Kevin Conroy will forever be my Batman.