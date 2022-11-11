Kevin Conroy, known best as the voice of DC's Batman in Batman: The Animated Series and many more animated projects in the Batman universe, has passed away at the age of 66. For many Conroy was the definitive Batman. He began voicing the character in the 1992 animated series but would go on to voice Batman across several DCAU spinoff series and movies including Batman Beyond, Justice League, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. Conroy has voiced Batman consistently through the past three decades, bringing the character to life as recently as 2019 with Justice League vs. the Fatal Five.

Fellow voice actress Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in the DCAU alongside Conroy, spoke of his passing early this morning, and it has since been confirmed by his official obituary. Pershing said that Conroy had been ill for some time and passed away on November 10. In her post she shared images of Conroy at various conventions; he had been an avid con go-er and Pershing honors that in her post saying "he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world." You can view Pershing's full post:

Conroy's loss is felt throughout the world and many of his colleagues have shared statements about his profound impact on their lives. Actress Tara Strong who is known for voicing Loki's Miss Minutes as well as the DCAU's Batgirl shared a photo of herself with Conroy at a recent convention.

Conroy's loss is felt across the entire entertainment industry. Screenwriter Bryan Lynch put it plainly, saying that Conroy was the best at what he did.

DC Comics artist Mitch Gerads spoke candidly about how Batman: The Animated Series changed his life.

Writer Paul Dini simply shared a frame of Conroy's Batman.

Everyone can agree with the sentiment shared by fellow voice actor Kaiji Von Tang who stated that "few actors have defined a character quite like Kevin Conroy."

Conroy was a beloved friend to many and would often go out of his way to speak with fans and spread joy in the world. Author Tara Bennett recalls a message he sent for a friend's birthday earlier this year saying "he recorded the most beautiful, inspiring, & profound message."

Comic book writer Dan Slott went on to say that Conroy was "the nicest person and [always] gracious to fans."

Doc Shaner, another artist with DC comics, aptly remembers Conroy as "our Batman."

Peter Mayhew, the actor behind Star Wars' Chewbacca, passed away back in 2019. Those at the Peter Mayhew Foundation took the time to honor Conroy's memory having become close friends at fan conventions over the years.

In Conroy's official obituary, actor Mark Hamill who frequently voiced the Joker opposite Conroy's Batman stated:

"Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him my spirits were elevated. Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery — that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner — it was such a complementary creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."

Casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano shared:

"Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing — he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries. Kevin's warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever."

Kevin Conroy will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans.