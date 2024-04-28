The Big Picture Kevin Costner excels in portraying complex father figures, from idealistic to troubled, in a variety of films.

A Perfect World showcases Costner's sensitive masculinity and his character's journey into non-traditional fatherhood.

Costner's performance in the film marks a transitional moment in his career, leading to more mature and complex roles.

Tom Hanks may have the reputation of being “America’s dad,” but there probably isn’t another living actor who has contributed more to the subgenre of “dad movies” than Kevin Costner. In addition, starring in many films perfectly suited to entertaining the paternal figures within everyone’s life, Costner has crafted empathetic depictions of fatherhood, ranging from the baseball-loving farmer of Field of Dreams to the heavy-hearted Pa Kent in Man of Steel. Although he’s often cast as an ideal parental figure with unimpeachable ethics, Costner got to play a very different type of mentor figure in Clint Eastwood’s 1993 crime thriller A Perfect World.

While it was released a year after Eastwood’s Western masterpiece Unforgiven took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, A Perfect World has much in common with the subgenre of gunslinger epics. It’s ultimately a film about a tough-as-nails criminal who flees from the law, only to discover that he has more to offer the world than a life of crime. While the notion of Costner playing a disturbed anti-hero was an exciting one, A Perfect World reaches a much deeper place with its characterization of isolation and masculinity. A Perfect World featured a dynamic Costner performance as a character who is burdened with the responsibilities of parenthood.

What Is ‘A Perfect World’ About?

Set in Texas during the 1960s, A Perfect World is a getaway chase thriller about escaped convicts eluding the authorities. After escaping from the state penitentiary in Huntsville, the convicts Butch Hayes (Costner) and Terry Pugh (Keith Szarabajka) attempt to avoid detection by hiding within an isolated community of Jehovah’s witnesses. After breaking into a house, Hayes and Pugh abduct the eight-year-old boy Phillip Perry (T. J. Lowther) in order to have a hostage. It’s to Hayes’ surprise that Phillip is willing to stand up for himself, and even resists Pugh when the sadistic criminal attempts to assault his mother. What’s more surprising to Hayes is Phillip’s indifference about being kidnapped; he shows little passion for his life at home, and seems mildly resentful of the reclusive nature of his family’s religious practices. It’s only after helping transport Phillip across the state that Hayes discovers the two may have much more in common that they realized.

Costner shows how Hayes copes with the newfound responsibilities of mentoring a child. Initially, his intention is only to protect Phillip from any abuse that Terry might inflict upon him; this desire is quickly nullified when Phillip proves himself more than capable of standing up for himself. The greater shock comes when Hayes realizes that the young boy actually looks up to him as a mentor. He never knew his father, and has thus latched on to the only masculine authority figure that he recognizes. Hayes has never considered settling down, and he initially tries to dissuade Phillip from thinking of him as anything other than a criminal. However, the intimate bond that the two form as they share conversations on the open road leads Hayes to realize that giving Phillip guidance will be rewarding for both of them. It’s a masterfully delicate performance from Costner that ranks among his best work.

Kevin Costner Shows Sensitive Masculinity in ‘A Perfect World'

While the “lone wolf and cub” narrative is essential within many classic westerns, A Perfect World takes a serious approach to a potentially cheesy story. Phillip never becomes an irritation, nor does he attempt to soften Hayes in any way. In fact, Phillip’s learned ability to accept the mundanity of his life within his strict upbringing has made him desensitized to some of the more violent aspects of Hayes life. He shows little signs of trauma after a disgruntled Hayes ruthlessly dispatches with Pugh for needlessly putting them in danger. This allows Costner to show Hayes’ maturation as a parental figure; by teaching Phillip about the consequences of both of their actions, he gives him a reason to live by a code of ethics.

Although Hayes is a rather gruff anti-hero who dislikes discussing his personal trauma, Costner does a great job at complicating his characterization of masculinity. Hayes quickly learns that in order to properly instruct Phillip about the world that they live in, he needs to be as straightforward as possible. He does not attempt to deny his past indiscretions, as he knows that Phillip is used to being fed manipulative words by his mother and community leaders. The honesty that Hayes conveys allows a mutual respect to form between him and Phillip, as the boy realizes that his new mentor is trusting him with critical information. As a result, Phillip ends up opening up to Hayes about his feelings of self-doubt.

‘A Perfect World’ Was a Transitional Moment in Kevin Costner’s Career

Costner shows how Hayes fulfills the responsibilities of fatherhood in a non-traditional way; after learning that Phillip has no knowledge of holidays like Halloween or Christmas as a result of his religious background, Hayes decides to treat the boy to an authentic celebration. While there’s a touch of comic relief to these scenes, A Perfect World reaches more serious moments when Phillip discusses his insecurity about his body. Costner gives him an impassioned speech about having confidence in oneself and not needing to conform to societal standards of masculinity. It's the type of guidance that any great cinematic father-figure would be capable of giving.

While he was known for playing heroic roles in films like The Untouchables and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Costner began to take on more mature roles in the aftermath of A Perfect World. The film allowed him to age gracefully and show a more complex side of heroism, revealing him to be a more delicate performer than some may have assumed. The success of the Yellowstone franchise and Costner’s subsequent work in the 21st century is a result of the powerful work he did in A Perfect World.

A Perfect World is available to buy or rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

