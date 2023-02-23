Kevin Costner can be one of the most affable and charming actors in history, but he's never done it better than his performance as Crash Davis in Bull Durham. Costner's career has had a brilliant resurgence with Yellowstone, playing everybody's favorite stern, stoic patriarch of the Dutton Clan — a role he seems to be slowly stepping back from. His Yellowstone role is perfectly tailored to the persona that Costner has maintained throughout his career; that of America's Dad, a man of strong principles and quiet demeanor. When he speaks, he does so with the power of conviction and a kind of mythologizing grandeur. While this is the primary type of character Kevin Costner's gravitated toward, there's another side of him that I find to be even more persuasive; that of a laid back, humorous Everyman who seems comfortable with his position in life — as his character is in Bull Durham.

Kevin Costner's Greatest Strength Is His Comfort

Image via Orion Pictures

Crash Davis is a minor league baseball catcher for the Durham Bulls. He's tasked with mentoring a young and dumb hotshot pitcher named Ebbie Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh (Tim Robbins), which gets complicated when both of them fall for a groupie named Annie (Susan Sarandon), who wants to have sex with one of them for the duration of the season as part of her fan ritual. Crash is a mess of contradictions: he's hugely arrogant about his professed wisdom about baseball, while simultaneously insecure about the fact that he clearly will never be Major League material the way that Nuke will. Crash feels utterly comfortable with how to best approach every situation, but is clearly awkward and smitten like never before when it comes to Annie.

For instance, when Annie lays out her theory as to why she believes the universe and quantum physics dictates human attraction, Crash defiantly walks out of the room before giving a speech about what he truly believes in, including making astro-turf illegal and "wet kisses that last three days", which he clearly did as an effort to dunk on Annie and her abstract ideology (but also low-key flirting as well). Scenes like these work because of it highlights a contradiction in Crash: he's both a principled adult and an immature child in the same breath. While it's commendable that he would stick to what he believes in, the manner in which he executes such principles needs growth.

As Crash, Kevin Costner Explores Insecurity

Image via Orion Pictures

That speaks to another running theme of this role: Crash being a person who's self-belief and insecurity cause him to be scared and lash out when he feels threatened. Both his relationships with Annie and Nuke are consistently damaged by his immaturity and form the crux of conflict between them. To quote Annie, "just because sometimes you manage to be clever, and you have a nice smile, does not mean you are not full of shit". This takes advantage of Costner's screen image in an interesting way, in that it seeks to undermine the notion that he truly has all the answers. By that point in Costner's career, he'd already established an image as the morally upstanding hero by being in The Untouchables, but that movie overplayed his hero side to the point that it made him dull and monotonous.

By contrast, the type of character that works better for Costner can be found in films like Tin Cup, Swing Vote, or The Upside of Anger; roles where he's either a person who was once of high status but is now washed up and humbled, or somebody who is very unapologetic about his modest lifestyle. He's generally brash and fun-loving and is contextualized in a way that isn't so stuffy. What makes Crash such a fun character is that he manages to have his cake and eat it too; he gets to be the hero, and he gets to have a tangible sense of humor that pokes holes in his heroism, thereby making him feel more like a real person.

Take a scene where Crash and Nuke get into a fight over dancing with Annie, Crash dares Nuke to throw a baseball right at him, knowing he will probably miss. Considering that Crash is supposed to be Nuke's mentor, this is in awful form, on Crash's behalf. Not to mention the scene climaxes with Crash punching out Nuke and proclaiming that his "first lesson". It speaks to the duality of Crash and their whole dynamic: that Crash will continuously mock Nuke for being annoying and not up to snuff, but also be not capable of recognizing his own shortcomings.

The scene works on another level: it allows Costner the opportunity to still show off his heroic side. Crash is trying to goad Nuke into throwing the ball, so he's standing firm in front of him like he's in a Western standoff. Costner clearly communicates through his posture that he doesn't see Nuke as a threat, and even throws a great insult at Nuke by saying "he couldn't hit water if he fell out of a...boat". So when Nuke misses his throw and Crash punches him out, it's technically a triumphant moment for Crash, but the film is also framing this action as a character flaw on Crash's part. It's a testament to the ease with which Costner wields his power as a star that he can pull off both.

Kevin Costner Gives a Stronger Performance When He Gets Off the Pedestal

One of the big appeals to Costner's career is that he presents himself as a figurehead for important value systems and beliefs. He's the type of actor you can believe speaking deep truths with the utmost conviction in a manner that feels honest. Take his role as Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel, where Kent's dialogue is largely speechifying about not risking your life to save others. But having this role played by a man who's spent a lifetime being this type of person, combined with how the film frames him as a deeply loving and concerned father to young Clark, gives the role an immense emotional wallop that perhaps wasn't there on the page.

The downside to such an approach is that, when taken too far, Costner's signature stoicism can be a complete detriment to both his performance and the film. If you look at past performances of his that haven't worked, from films like Wyatt Earp, The Postman, or Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, the biggest issue among all of them is that he presents himself in the dullest manner possible. Go back and watch any of these films and notice when he has to give a speech, it lands with the thud of a cracked brick. He has little levity or humor, his voice is flat to the point of seeming on autopilot, and you get the impression that he doesn't seem invested in even being there. The consistent element in all of those films is that they only present him as a hero preaching to an audience, and do not allow for any opportunities to see him as an actual in-the-moment human being.

Consider a scene in Bull Durham where Crash and Nuke get into an argument where Crash says Nuke has a gift, but he doesn't respect his own gift. Nuke asks him how he would know that, and Crash tells him about how he was in the Majors for 21 days, which catches the attention of the other players. While the scene is presented as somewhat of a heroic speech for Crash, Costner conveys this in a way that feels far more empathetic. Look at how he's leaning back in his chair with a feeling of authority, playing with his reactive audience, throwing in little asides where he'll turn his head away as if to underline how the memories are taking hold of him. You can feel that these memories are nourishing to him, and seek to inform where his general insecurity comes from.

What makes a scene like this work in Kevin Costner's favor, and in turn why this role stands out so much better compared to other roles, is that it puts Costner in a context where his character's "hero" status is largely a figment of his imagination. Since he perceives himself as an upstanding figure in the baseball world, he can carry himself and his worldview with complete sincerity, even as he's existing in a world that seeks to undermine and force him out of his comfort zone and into new emotional territory. Watching him as Crash Davis is just plain more fun and gratifying than any other role of his career because we get to see him go on a true full emotional journey as a deeply flawed man.