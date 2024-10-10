Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone has been one of the biggest new subjects for months, but the two-time Oscar-winning actor hasn't let that stop him from signing on for his next project. A new report from THR revealed that Costner will star in and co-write the script for Headhunters. In this upcoming surfer thriller, he'll reportedly play Lazer, a washed-up American ex-pat with a mysterious past who now resides in Indonesia. Lazer then hires a group of surfers to visit an uncharted island in the hopes of riding "the perfect wave." However, once they arrive on the island, they quickly learn there are natives guarding it with their lives. The official logline describes the film as an "adventure-turned-survival story of epic and bloody proportions on a tropical island that once seemed to be paradise, but is actually closer to hell." Daniel Zovatto will also star in the film.

Costner is co-writing the script along with Steve Holleran, who will also direct the film. Holleran will make both his feature screenwriting and directorial debut on the film, but he's worked as the cinematographer on famous films such as Sympathy for the Devil, the action thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman, and Missing, the psychological thriller starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. Costner recently made his screenwriting debut as well on Horizon: An American Saga - Chapters 1 and 2, and he will also serve as the writer on an untitled project that Ariel Vromen will direct. Costner has also been tapped to write the script for the upcoming crime drama, ISB, but little is known about the project at the time.

What Else Has Kevin Costner Been in Recently?

Costner's most recent roles came in Horizon and Yellowstone. But, before that, he appeared alongside Diane Lane in Let Him Go, the psychological thriller that's now streaming on Peacock. Costner also toplined The Highwaymen with Woody Harrelson, the Netflix Original Film that tells the story of the two detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. Costner also starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Criminal, the 2016 sci-fi thriller that found major success streaming on Max in August.

Headhunters is currently in pre-production and is aiming to begin filming in Hawaii in November, but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Costner in Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 on Max.

