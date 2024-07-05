The Big Picture Kevin Costner's career had ups and downs, but his decision to turn down Django Unchained led to his role in Hatfields & McCoys, which won him a Primetime Emmy Award.

Costner's success in Hatfields & McCoys helped revive the Western genre on television and paved the way for Yellowstone's success.

While Costner's absence from Django Unchained left a role vacant, his career continued to thrive without it.

There are few icons of the film industry whose rise to stardom, fall from grace, and subsequent comeback are quite as interesting as Kevin Costner’s career trajectory. There was a period in the early 1990s when Costner was arguably one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but a few major box office bombs like The Postman soon ended that. Costner is the only one laughing now, as the success of Yellowstone in the last few years gave him the subsequent clout to direct his four-part passion project Horizon: An American Saga. Although luck has proven to be on his side, Costner briefly considered joining the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s Academy Award-winning revisionist Western, Django Unchained.

A role in Django Unchained would have been a savvy career movie, as Tarantino is known as a filmmaker capable of revitalizing failing careers. John Travolta was ridiculed for a series of disastrous flops in the late 1980s and 1990s before Pulp Fiction turned him into a superstar again within the next decade. During the production of Django Unchained, Costner certainly could have used a boost in his career. While his directorial passion project Open Range had been a modest success, films like The New Daughter, Swing Vote, and Rumor Has It weren't successes. A juicy role in a Tarantino film may have been the smart way to mount a comeback, but Costner turned down Django Unchained in favor of a project that introduced him to a new audience.

Who Would Kevin Costner Have Played in 'Django Unchained'?

While he wouldn’t have been someone’s first choice to pop up in a project as controversial as Django Unchained, Tarantino was a big fan of Costner and had a particular affinity for the neo-Western film Revenge that he had made with director Tony Scott. Tarantino wrote the part of Ace Woody, a Mandingo trainer that served as the right hand of Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), specifically for Costner. However, Costner was forced to relinquish his commitment in favor of appearing in Hatfields & McCoys, a Western miniseries that would reteam him with director Kevin Reynolds, whom he had worked with in both Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Waterworld.

Costner’s absence left Tarantino scrambling to find a replacement. The part had been written to subvert audience expectations by casting a big star known for heroic roles as a ruthless, racist villain. Tarantino briefly floated the idea of casting Kurt Russell in the role, as he had grown in prominence as an action star around the same time that Costner did. Although the pair would eventually work together on Tarantino’s epic western The Hateful Eight, Russell’s schedule was not able to accommodate Django Unchained. This led Tarantino to remove the character entirely, replacing him with the character Billy Crash, played by Walton Goggins. While Crash ended up having significantly less screen time than Woody would have, he did ironically share a name with Costner’s character from Bull Durham.

Kevin Costner Turned Down Quentin Tarantino To Make 'Hatfields & McCoys'

Turning down a Tarantino film to appear in a historical miniseries like Hatfields & McCoys seemed like a disastrous decision, as The History Channel was not exactly known for its high-quality output. Even if Costner’s work in Django Unchained may have been overshadowed by DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Samuel L. Jackson, there was at least a guarantee that the film would generate a significant amount of attention, considering Tarantino’s viability at the box office. However, Costner chose to bet on playing a leading role in a project that he had more creative control over. While it would have been interesting to see him take a stab at Tarantino's notorious dialogue, the acclaimed writer/director is known for not allowing his stars to improvise.

Costner’s decision ended up paying off when Hatfields & McCoys became a surprise hit, popularizing the idea that a “prestige miniseries” could exist outside the HBO network. The series received several Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including a win for Costner in the Best Actor in a Limited Series category. Costner clearly has a passion for Westerns, but the genre was struggling at the box office for a multitude of reasons in the mid-21st century. Hatfields & McCoys helped the genre find a new home in a different medium. Subsequent acclaimed western shows like Godless, The Son, and The English would likely not exist without the precedent that Hatfields & McCoys had set.

The success of Hatfields & McCoys helped revitalize Costner’s star power on television, and led directly to the success of Yellowstone. While Taylor Sheridan was an accomplished screenwriter with Sicario and Hell or High Water under his belt, his initial interest in Yellowstone was largely derived from seeing a star like Costner take a swing at a prestige television project. Yellowstone quickly ballooned into a rating giant that led to the development of several spinoffs. Costner’s appeal may have been eclipsed by the show itself, but it did put him back in the spotlight, allowing him to move forward on Horizon: An American Saga.

What Would 'Django Unchained' Have Looked Like With Costner?

It’s hard to ever see appearing in a Tarantino film as a stain on one’s career, but there’s a possibility that Costner would have been overwhelmed by his co-stars in Django Unchained. Waltz’s Academy Award-winning performance as Dr. King Schultz was met with such acclaim that it’s hard to not feel like Jackson and DiCaprio were overlooked for their equally excellent work. Costner delivering Tarantino’s quips certainly would have been interesting, but joining Django Unchained may have resulted in a very different career arc for him.

