There isn't another sports movie quite like Field of Dreams. Released in 1989, this fantasy family drama starred Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a struggling Iowa farmer who struggles even more to achieve his own dreams. To make things increasingly more complicated, he's told by a mysterious voice to build a baseball field in his backyard. Even stranger, he agrees, the financial strain be damned. For decades, audiences have flocked to Field of Dreams as the spectators do at the end of the film, considering it an inspirational and uplifting tale. Kevin Costner agrees. In fact, he agrees so much that he's gone so far as to compare his baseball flick to one of the greatest movies ever made, It's a Wonderful Life, and somehow, it just makes sense.

Kevin Costner Was Inspired by ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ While Making ‘Field of Dreams'

In a 2017 interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Kevin Costner talked about his decades-long career. But when Rich Eisen brought up Field of Dreams, the conversation took an interesting turn. "There's something endearing about that movie," Costner began. "It’s really about things that go unsaid between fathers and sons, and that’s pretty biblical, right?" Of course, the events of the film all center on Ray's complicated relationship with his father, which is part of his motivation for his even more complicated actions. But this is when the interview gets especially interesting. After this, Costner asks a question that few have likely asked before. "Is this our generation's It's a Wonderful Life?"

It takes real guts to compare a film you've made to one of the greatest in the history of Hollywood. It's a Wonderful Life is often classified as a Christmas movie, but it's really just a powerful film about the human experience. James Stewart's performance in the 1946 picture has gone down in history as one of his best, and considering the impact it's made on all of cinema — the holidays aside — those are pretty big shoes to fill. Even if you love Field of Dreams, it may be tough to consider it a generation's version of It's a Wonderful Life. Not because Costner's film is bad or undeserving, mind you, but because it's difficult to seriously compare any film to such a well-known and well-loved production.

And yet, there's a strange truth attached to Costner's question. We can't help but see Ray Kinsella as a similar character to George Bailey, one who wants, of course, what's best for his family, often at his own expense. That is until he's pushed too far. It's then that things take a powerful and surprising turn. But unlike George Bailey, who learns an important lesson about the value of his life and history, Ray learns a different truth about his own troubled relationship with his father, justifying the often insane choices he makes throughout.

Even Critics Agreed That ‘Field of Dreams’ Felt Similar to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life'

Still, Costner asks the question, and we're left to wonder if it has any merit on its own. He implies, at the very least, that he believes there is a connection between the films. Since they were made about four decades apart, that means we're about due for another take on "the things that go unsaid between fathers and sons" and how that relates to one's dreams. (We almost got a television adaptation a while back, but it's probably good that didn't happen.) Until then, though, we still have Field of Dreams, and, strangely, Kevin Costner isn't the only man of influence to make a connection between these pictures.

Back in the late '80s, famed film critic Roger Ebert once described Field of Dreams as "the kind of movie Frank Capra might have directed, and James Stewart might have starred in—a movie about dreams." The thing is, Ebert, and by extension, Costner, is right. Despite the fact that It's a Wonderful Life is forever classified as a Christmas movie, both pictures feel intertwined, and it's hard not to see how their respective focus on dreams, family, and the pondering of 'what ifs' marry the films to one another, in a way. No, Field of Dreams isn't It's a Wonderful Life, but both contain the same movie magic.

