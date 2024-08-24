Kevin Costner, the legendary actor and director best known for his work on Yellowstone, recently shared some encouraging updates about his epic western series Horizon. Despite the challenges the project has faced, Costner remains deeply committed to bringing the entire saga to life. In a recent interview with Today, Costner reflected on the journey of Horizon and the mixed reception it received upon the release of its first chapter, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.

While the initial box office numbers were less than stellar, Costner isn’t letting that deter him from his vision. He emphasized his passion for the project, saying, “I love the journey of this thing. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I love this movie... I made a promise to myself, I’m trying desperately to keep it, and to bring it to people, these kind of giant stories, and I hope that people fall in love with these characters.”

Costner’s determination to see the project through is evident as he discusses the next installments. He revealed that the second chapter of the saga will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, a development he describes as “a beautiful surprise.” The positive turn of events is a testament to the quality of the work and the dedication of everyone involved, in Costner's eyes.

Kevin Costner Believes in the Power of Storytelling

Despite the critics, Costner believes in the power of storytelling and how films can resonate with audiences over time, even if they don’t immediately click. He mentioned how some of his earlier films, like Field of Dreams and Dances with Wolves, also took time to be fully appreciated. “A lot of times the things that you want to make don’t immediately resonate with anyone else,” Costner noted. “It’s only after you’re done that people begin to understand what it was, and almost, they take ownership themselves, of ‘I love this movie. I love these characters. I didn’t know where this story was going.’”

Looking ahead, Costner confirmed that he’s already shot some footage for the third chapter and plans to shoot the third and fourth installments back-to-back next spring. He is dedicated to completing the story in the way he envisions, ensuring that the saga is told in its entirety.

For fans of Costner’s work, this update is a reassuring sign that Horizon will continue to unfold, bringing the epic story to life in a way only he can. As Costner himself said, “It’s nice in life to be surprised,” and it seems Horizon still has plenty of surprises in store. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

