There's been nothing quite like Kevin Costner's ambitious serialized Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, which is set to be a four-part narrative spanning across decades in the late 1800s. As Costner recounts the experiences of those who pioneered Westward and the dangers and the struggles they encountered, Chapter 1 gave us a particularly intense look at those very hazards first-hand. Sadly, it didn't do so well at the box-office, prompting an early video-on-demand release. But in a film that has everything from wagon trains and outlaws to cowboys and Indians, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 offers us a compelling portrayal of the American West, one that attempts to see all points of view authentically. This is perhaps most especially seen in the first hour when the titular settlement of Horizon is brutally attacked.

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Gives Us One of the Bloodiest Conflicts on the Western Frontier

In the first act of Costner's first feature-length installment, the settlement of Horizon is ravaged by a group of Apache. While everything at first seems well and good in town, as families gather for a night of song, drink, and dance, the Apache slowly creep into Horizon and catch the settlers off-guard. We'd seen previous attempts by pioneers to settle the San Pedro Valley in Arizona, but this township was the first to do so successfully. That is, until that night. As the Kittredge family and their neighbors are attacked, many of them stand their ground at the Kittredge homestead, where they're effortlessly slaughtered by the Native peoples. It's a horrific scene, and while it's not overly gratuitous, the clear and vibrant violence washes over the viewer with enough emphasis to remind us that this is truly how the West was won.

Only a few survive the carnage and bloodshed caused by the Apache, led by the young and restless Pionsenay (Owen Crow Shoe), including Frances Kittredge (Sienna Miller) and her daughter Elizabeth (Georgia MacPhail), who survive only by essentially burying themselves alive. From the get-go, Horizon sets its stark tone with the deaths of another family who tried to lay claim to the valley, but it's this attack, the Apache versus the people of Horizon, that really solidifies the sort of Western this will be. Chapter 1 doesn't pull its punches, and masterfully applies the real-life violence and uncertainty of Westward expansion to the screen. Characters like Frances and young Russell Ganz (Etienne Kellici) are forever changed because of the horrors and heartbreak they narrowly evaded, and their entire destiny is shifted as a result.

While the rest of Horizon's opening chapter certainly has its own fair share of brutal and bloody conflicts, they all pale in comparison to this initial sequence. Watching a father and son desperately try and save their home and family at the uncompromising cost of their own lives can be plenty hard to watch, especially as their friends and neighbors fall suddenly around them. There's something about a historical recreation such as this, and though Horizon doesn't pull from any specific history in particular, the film plays around authentic and historical realities (albeit through a fictitious lens) that many today have forgotten, or perhaps hoped to forget. But Horizon doesn't let us forget, instead forcing us to confront the trials and conflicted narratives of many who settled the American West — the same side of the country that this author is writing this from — while petitioning us to remember how we got here. And the journey is just beginning.

'Horizon' Doesn't Shy Away From the Harshness of Westward Expansion

Of course, many modern takes on the Western have grown increasingly violent in their attempts for historical accuracy, and maybe rightfully so. 2017's Hostiles instantly comes to mind, which makes no apologies for the bloody and often graphic violence on both sides. Even Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel series, 1883, has its fair share of visceral sequences due to the real-world hardships faced on the Oregon Trail. There's no doubt that Horizon: An American Saga isn't afraid of violence. It might not always harp on these themes of bloodshed, but it certainly doesn't evade them either. The graphic and often bloody nature of pioneering the frontier (or, in the case of the Apache, preserving it) is essential in understanding the painful and complicated undertaking that was Manifest Destiny and Westward expansion.

The inclusion of Giovanni Ribisi's character, H. Silas Pickering (who only appears via cameo in Chapter 1), emphasizes the fact that these lands were settled by Indigenous people long before settlers invaded. Pickering is actively selling land that he, by all accounts, has no business selling. In bypassing the Apache people entirely, he ignores their existence in favor of profit. Though the first chapter of Horizon is still largely told from the Union's point of view, as well as other savory and unsavory characters alike from European backgrounds (Chapter 1 takes place in the early-1860s during the American Civil War), it doesn't ignore this perspective of the Apache.

We see the nuance and debate even within the respective camps, as some of the Union officials wanted to go after the Apache gun-ablazing, while others didn't want to further the conflict. Likewise, within the Apache community, Pionsenay, who led the raid, holds fast to his decision to attack the settlement, while the tribal elder Tuayeseh (Gregory Cruz) argues on behalf of co-existence, leading to a split within the camp. No one is a caricature here, and that's Horizon's strength.

Kevin Costner's Portrayal of Native Americans in 'Horizon' Has People Divided

When Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 hit theaters, many critics challenged Costner's portrayal of Native American people. Not everyone was satisfied with the amount of emphasis or screentime given to the Apache characters and others still wondered if we were introduced to them in too negative a light. Native Viewpoint critic Nathan Schilling noted that the opening sequence as the Apaches attack the Horizon settlement felt "dehumanizing" since the film didn't begin with the same perspective on the Apaches as it did with the settlers. There were no celebrations or examinations of normal life for the native tribe before they set their sights on the pioneers below. Instead, we're introduced to the Apache first in a negative light, only to further explore their motives and reasonings later.

But Pionsenay actor Owen Crow Shoe had a different perspective. Having grown up with Costner's Dances with Wolves, a film that honored the Native American peoples and spent time showing their life prior to violent conflict (though it's important to note that the film has, by many, been deemed a "white savior" story in the years since), Shoe was happy to work alongside the Western legend. "[Kevin Costner] does a great job of really diving into getting a nice close-up, intimate look at the everyday lives of not only the Native Americans but everybody that was living during those times," Shoe told Entertainment Weekly in June 2024, emphasizing that Horizon's Apache characters are anything but "one-dimensional." The actor also praised Horizon's historical advisor, Dr. David Bearshield's expertise as well (having come from the Cheyenne-Arapaho and Kiowa tribes of Oklahoma), noting that he would shout if something was historically or traditionally off. It's clear that Costner surrounded Horizon with a strong Native presence. Here's hoping that he's right about the Apache having an increased role in further chapters. It’s this attention to detail that raises the bar for future Westerns.

Costner’s decision to show the Apache’s attack and kill the Horizon settlers is meant to unsettle us, yes, but it’s also meant to further elaborate on the lengths the Apache Indians would go to protect what’s theirs (and how not everyone in the tribe was in agreement with the attack). We hope to see those positive elements of Native American culture expanded going forward, perhaps even before the attack, and better highlight the Apache way of life. Horizon: An American Saga can be criticized for things like pacing or runtime, but it succeeds in setting up a greater conflict that will no doubt come to a head in future installments. More than that, its desire for historical accuracy, even when telling a fictional tale, is something that should be acknowledged. American history — all history — can be violent, brutal, and uncompromising, but pacifying that for the sake of comfort doesn't do us any favors. After all, those who forget history are likely doomed to repeat it, and Horizon is a strong example of a film trying to remind us of where we all came from, and how we can move forward.

