Danny Huston has been added to the cast of the upcoming Western drama Horizon, reuniting him with Kevin Costner, his co-star from another Western project, the Paramount series Yellowstone.

According to Deadline, Huston has been tapped to star alongside Costner in the upcoming film, which is currently undergoing principal photgraphy in Utah. Huston found himself beside Costner during the first two seasons of Yellowstone, in which he played Dan Jenkins, an eccentric, billionaire land developer who served as an early antagonist in the series. Huston has now been thurst back into the world of the classic Western with Horizon, which will reportedly feature a similar setting to one of Costner's most famous and iconic films, Dances with Wolves. While major plot points are still under wraps, Horizon will reportedly follow a 15-year span during the American Civil War. A logline for the film states, "Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it."

Huston and Costner are just two members of a large ensemble being brought together for this film. Horizon's additonal cast includes Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Sienna Miller, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Hayden Church, Michael Rooker, Alejandro Edda, Ella Hunt, Tatanka Means, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers, Owen Crow Shoe, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne and Will Patton.

Costner will not only be starring in the film, but will also be taking the reins of the director's chair. Playing a signficant role in the production of Horizon, Costner also wrote the film's script alongside Jon Baird and will also be serving as producer through his company Territory Pictures, in collaboration with New Line Cinema. Beyond Dances with Wolves, which garnered him two Academy Awards, Costner is also known for his roles in iconic films such as JFK, Field of Dreams, Bull Durham and The Untouchables. He is also recognizable as the title character in another popular Western film, Wyatt Earp.

For Huston, the collaboration with Costner is one of a number of upcoming roles in which he will be seen. He recently finished production alongside Malone on the upcoming film Consecration. In addition, Huston is currently in production on the highly anticipated supernatural film The Crow, in which he will star alongside Bill Skarsgård in a remake of the 1994 film of the same name. His most recent film to be released was Marlowe, a detective thriller feature in which he was seen alongside Diane Kruger and Liam Neeson. The film had its premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in September and will be released in theaters this December. Beyond his current roles, Huston is previously recongizable for his work in numerous films, including The Aviator, Children of Men, Wonder Woman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Marie Antoinette.

Filming on Horizon is reportedly due to continue until November. No release date for the film has been announced.