Each “chapter” of the serial would generally end with a cliffhanger, prompting audiences to return soon after to get the rest of the story.

Despite the underwhelming box office returns and poor reviews, Horizon is perhaps Kevin Costner's boldest project of his career.

There’s no denying that the Western is as popular as ever these days. Horse operas are all the rage on television, especially with shows like Yellowstone leading the charge and reminding Hollywood of its Western roots. It’s no wonder then that Kevin Costner would take it upon himself to craft the first Western epic in ages in the multipart Horizon: An American Saga, which follows the struggling families who pioneered westward following the American Civil War. But Costner has done something even more unique with his Horizon epic. Rather than crafting four standalone pictures, he’s woven the narrative together in a way which makes it impossible to separate Horizon – Chapter 1 from its pending sequels. In many ways, Costner’s epic feels most reminiscent of the Hollywood film serial, a type of filmmaking often used by the earliest Western productions.

Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Honors the Western Serials of Hollywood's Golden Age

Nowadays, the film serial has fallen entirely out of our collective pop culture memory, but back in the early 20th century, they were as close as audiences got to a television series, albeit a theatrical one. Called “movie serials,” “chapter plays,” or often just serials, these motion pictures were parts of a greater narrative whole that found their way into movie theaters for a week or so at a time. Each “chapter” of the serial would generally end with a cliffhanger, prompting audiences to return soon after to get the rest of the story. Plenty of genres were explored in this medium — including the first “comic book” films, with serials highlighting the first live-action appearances of Superman, Batman, Captain America, and Flash Gordon — but arguably the most popular was the Western. Even DC Comics’ own Western hero, the Vigilante, got his own serial picture. With up to eighteen chapters for a single production, these Westerns were among the most prolific made during their time, and no wonder given the genre’s popularity during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

In fact, one of John Wayne’s earliest productions, The Hurricane Express, was one of these very chapter plays. Though it was later re-edited into a feature film, it started as a 12-part production that brought moviegoers back for more during the early years of the Great Depression. With that in mind, it’s easy to see how Kevin Costner has crafted his American Saga in a similar vein. Horizon feels awfully reminiscent of the Western serial films. Not only does each installment have the “chapter” subtitle marking its distinct place in the narrative, but if Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 proves anything, it’s that the entire narrative flows as one large body of work, not unlike Costner’s episodes of Yellowstone. Of course, unlike Yellowstone, Horizon is a large-scale production that likewise honors the Western epic, a subgenre best known for pictures such as How the West Was Won or Once Upon a Time in the West. With Horizon, Costner looks to be pulling from the format of the film serial, while still attempting a large-scale epic of his own.

Costner is smart to make Horizon this way. Not only do the epic, the serial, and the Western itself feel distinctly “Old Hollywood,” but he’s attempting (whether knowingly or not) a specific technique that hasn’t been popular since the 1950s. Though serials like Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers went on to inspire George Lucas’ original Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies, each of those installments can still exist as a standalone picture. If audiences are to fully understand the gravity of Horizon in respect to Hollywood filmmaking, then seeing the Western through the lens of the film serial is the way to do it. Perhaps it would be more appropriate to deem Horizon a “chapter play” given the specific subtitles that mark each installment. Chapter 1 launches the narrative while the upcoming Chapter 2 is set to continue it. With Chapter 3 filming and Chapter 4 still underway, Costner’s Western will likely continue to act as a modern film serial rather than a traditional film series, something that will set it apart for years to come.

Kevin Costner's Western Epic Is Part of a Larger Narrative

The genius of Horizon: An American Saga is the way in which it takes its time bringing all the pieces together. Like Costner’s directorial debut, Dances with Wolves, Horizon forces its audience to meditate on the mythic nature of the American West. Everything from the breathtaking landscape to the brutal nature of westward expansion is chronicled in painstaking detail here, backdropped by the dozens of either unseemly or honorable characters who seek to populate these lands. Chapter 1 faithfully begins this saga, but makes it extraordinarily clear that this journey still has a long way to go. Horizon abruptly ends with a montage of the next chapter (potentially the next two), sort of like how the second Back to the Future wraps-up with a teaser for the Western-inspired third installment. So, too, does Horizon prepare us for what’s to come as a rousing score by John Debney plays in the background. As we see clips of where Costner, Jena Malone, Luke Wilson, Sienna Miller, and Sam Worthington's characters will venture next, we're left wondering how all these parallel stories will be woven together, a technique often employed by film serials.

In some respects, now seems like the perfect time to bring back the movie serial. In our age of streaming where it's easy to binge entire 10-episode seasons of shows, venturing to the theater for something like Horizon doesn't seem like such a daunting task. We love serialized narratives these days. In fact, many prefer shorter-season television shows that stick to the main plot rather than venturing into unrelated standalone content (not this author, mind you, but many others these days do). Costner's Yellowstone excels at this on television as the Dutton family drama continues episode after episode without a break. It's no wonder that, when crafting a multipart, multi-generational Western epic of his own, the actor/filmmaker would turn Horizon into a likewise serialized picture. One cannot watch Chapter 1 and get the full Horizon story without continuing to Chapter 2, and we have little reason to believe Chapter 2 would be entirely satisfying without Chapters 3 and 4.

If the audience were to look past the general conventions of modern filmmaking, expecting each installment in Horizon to feel distinctly its own, and instead viewed it through the history of the film serial, Kevin Costner's latest project might be taken more seriously and appreciated for its daring efforts to revive this type of production. Chapter plays are no longer the norm in Hollywood, and while we've been getting a lot more multipart stories lately — see the latest Mission: Impossible, Dune, Spider-Verse, and the upcoming Wicked movies — each of these stories still work as movies on their own. Horizon wasn't meant to be seen as simply Chapter 1, with the rest of the epic ignored. Again, Chapter 1 means nothing without the upcoming Chapter 2, and Costner knows that. It's no wonder these films have been shot back-to-back, with the second installment coming out less than two months after the release of the first. The serialized nature of Horizon sets it apart from other modern Western stories, and unashamedly honors a bygone aspect of Hollywood's golden years.

'Horizon: An American Saga' Is Kevin Costner's Most Ambitious Project Yet

Like with Dances with Wolves, The Postman, and Open Range beforehand, Kevin Costner continues to expand his horizons as an artist with his latest Western saga, pushing the creative boundaries of what modern filmmaking can do. Unfortunately, the first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga hasn't made quite the impact at the box-office that Costner would've hoped. With Chapter 2 coming in August, there's no time like the present to experience Chapter 1. Horizon star Michael Rooker recently called for audiences to come out for Costner's first installment. "It's real cinema, folks. So be prepared," Rooker said following the release of Chapter 1. "Stop hanging and go see the movie. You'll enjoy it." So far, Chapter 1 has a relatively positive audience score, even if many of the critics didn't feel the same way.

While some of the mixed-to-negative reviews for Horizon have noted that Chapter 1 feels more like the beginning of a television event rather than a feature film, that criticism vanishes when you begin to see Costner's Western as a serial. Chapter 1 was always meant to be the beginning of a long-form production, not a solo adventure to watch whenever we pleased. Like the pioneers themselves who cannot just escape the dangers of the untamed West, neither can we simply give up while the story still unfolds.

But even with a disappointing box-office opening, the director himself doesn't seem too worried. "I've lived with movies and what happens to them on their opening weekend," he told Entertainment Weekly on release day. "If we put so much pressure on that, we're bound to be disappointed. I'm really happy that Horizon looks like what it's supposed to look like, and that's the way it'll look the rest of its life. And that's really important to me in this process." If Costner is happy with how Horizon: An America Saga is coming together, then we shouldn't be concerned at the future of this story. After all, cliffhangers, long-winded narratives, and open-ended climaxes have always been a part of the serial game.

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 is in theaters now.

