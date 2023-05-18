Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone is a hard pill to swallow for fans but at least, it means we can have more of his projects to anticipate in the near future. Costner is currently hard at work on his next major Western project, Horizon which is planned as a saga that will potentially span across four films. The actor recently took to social media to provide a teasing update on the project revealing that production is progressing nicely on the film.

Costner took to Twitter to post a photo of the director's chair with the film's title boldly printed across it. While the photo doesn't give much away regarding what should be expected, it does tease the film's Western setting as it sits against a backdrop of a mountainous and deserted surroundings. In the caption, Costner expresses much excitement about the project writing; "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of you." The film, Dances With Wolves which the actor references, was his feature directorial debut which was released in 1990 to great critical acclaim and was equally a smash hit at the box office. The Western received a whopping 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director for Costner.

Much like Dances with Wolves, Horizon is yet again another audacious attempt from Costner to further boost his legacy in the beloved genre. It's been a long-gestating passion project that has been snubbed by major studios, but Costner remains determined to bring it to fruition. In a recent interview with Deadline on his decision to self-finance the project, Costner said; “I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house,” further adding: “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f*cking conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

What Is Horizon About and Who Is Starring In The Western?

For now, key plot details about the film remain under wraps, but it is known that it will be set in pre- and post-Civil War America and will be told from the viewpoint of Native Americans. The official IMDb page for the film teases that Horizon "chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West." Costner, in addition to starring and directing, wrote the script in collaboration with Jon Baird.

Horizon boasts a large star-studded lineup for its cast including Costner's Yellowstone costar, Danny Huston, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Michael Rooker, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Alejandro Edda, among many others. Also featuring will be Costner's teenage son Hayes Costner whom he teases will play his character's namesake. While no release date has been set yet, the films which are set to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have been planned to be released in quick succession, at least three months apart.

While we wait for more news on Horizon you can watch the 1990 trailer for Dances with Wolves down below.