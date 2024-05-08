The Big Picture Costner's new Western epic Horizon: An American Saga dives deep into the myths of the American West.

Fans can expect a gritty, realistic portrayal of life in the American West as previewed in three new images from the first movie.

Highlighting the contributions of women in the West, Costner aims to bring a romantic yet realistic view of the past to the big screen.

Fans are eager to watch Kevin Costner’s four-part Western epic Horizon: An American Saga, while much of the plot is kept tightly under wraps as the release dates near for the first two parts, more details are trickling down to give fans a sense of the ride they are in for. The movie not only stars Costner but also brings him back to the director’s chair after several decades away.

The new images unveiled by Entertainment Weekly give us a good look at the world that Costner has created. One image showcases the Yellowstone actor on horseback, his look complete with a thick mustache. While other images give us a look at the extended cast, the Wild West, and horses running on the...well, horizon. The images do not give away anything in terms of story but set a gritty tone for the feature.

Horizon: An American Saga Chronicle Decades

With Horizon, Costner aims to examine the American West, with all its contradictions, and interrogate the myths upon which America was founded. Set in the backdrop of the American Civil War period, the movie depicts the expansion of the American West whilst following a myriad of intersecting characters across 12 years.

Though Costner’s character remains central to the story, he describes his character, Hayes, as “a man on a landscape.” He shares, "He's illiterate and works his way across the country. I'd say college wasn't for him.” He further elaborates:

“He's just a man on a landscape, with all the possessions that he owns existing, on a horse. It's a romantic view of things, but I respond to that notion of having responsibility only to yourself. I don't have that, but I can look at it and go, 'Wow, wouldn't that be nice?'"

As for the period the movie is set in, the actor-director feels there's this tendency to think it was a simpler time. “It was infinitely more difficult. You were dealing with unknowns. You didn't know where you were going. You had to arbitrate your own problems… When you were confronted with issues, you had to make up your mind very quickly in very tough situations. Sometimes, life and death situations.” So, fans can expect to see the characters going through the rigors of their daily lives while the West expands and its effect on them. In Costner’s story, women are quite dominant, "I want to highlight what their contributions were. Without women, the West dies. It never happens. This country doesn't happen. They have a place in these stories."

Horizon is scheduled to premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Described as a two-part event, Chapters 1 and 2 are scheduled for June 28 and August 16, respectively. Check out the new images above and learn more about the film with our guide here.