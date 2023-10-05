It’s time to return to the Old West, and who better to be our guide than Kevin Costner? Today the release dates have been announced for Horizon: An American Saga, a brand-new western two-part cinematic event, starring and directed by Costner. Chapter One will hit theaters on June 28, 2024, and Chapter Two will be released less than two months later on August 16, according to Variety.

Horizon: An American Saga is said to cover a fifteen-year period in the American West, expanding from pre- to post-civil war. The story will be told through the eyes of the brave Americans who set out to settle in the West. Following them as they face obstacle after obstacle in trying to make a better life for themselves. Costner reportedly left the hit series Yellowstone over scheduling conflicts, among other issues, as he aimed to prioritize this passion project.

A Big Event Calls for an Even Bigger Cast

Image by Annamaria Ward

Horizon: An American Saga is setting itself up to be a big event with two release dates so close together. Something like that calls for an impressive cast. Alongside Costner, fans will see Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Campbell Bower, Michael Rooker, and many more. These are just a few of the faces who will be starring in the epic two-part event. The film is said to be a long-time passion project of Costner. He is not only starring and serving as a director but also wrote the film alongside Jon Baird. This is Costner’s first directorial effort since 2003’s Open Range and his first writing effort ever.

Part one hits theaters on June 28 followed by part two on August 16, 2024.