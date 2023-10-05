Kevin Costner is back in the director’s chair for the first time since 2003’s Open Range. Today a teaser trailer was released for his two-part cinematic event, Horizon: An American Saga, starring, directed, and written by Costner. Both parts are set to release next summer on June 28 and August 16.

Horizon: An American Saga will follow settlers in the American West over the course of a fifteen-year period. Audiences will watch the settlers make life-and-death decisions in the face of uncertainty as the Civil War looms in the background. As the official synopsis says the films explore “the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many.”

The teaser for the film is simple but gives audiences everything they need to know going into the film. It begins with beautiful landscape shots of the American frontier. It then cuts to Costner himself riding a horse and firing a gun. Not much more is needed to get butts in seats. Though it doesn’t stop there, the teaser then reveals the star-studded cast.

Costner Has Spared No Expense With His Co-Stars

With a big expansive story like Horizon: An American Saga, Costner pulled out all the stops when fleshing out the cast. Alongside Costner, the two-part event will star Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Campbell Bower, Michael Rooker, and many more. The nature of their roles are all currently being kept under wraps.

Horizon: An American Saga is said to be a passion project of Costner that has been years in the making for him. He even reportedly left Yellowstone in order to focus all his attention on this project. Costner wrote the film alongside Jon Baird.

Part one will hit theaters on June 28 followed by part two on August 16.