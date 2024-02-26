The Big Picture Kevin Costner's Western passion project Horizon: An American Saga gets its first trailer.

Horizon: An American Saga covers settlers' journey through the Old West and the impending Civil War.

Costner directs and stars in Horizon alongside a star-studded cast, marking his return to filmmaking.

Kevin Costner has poured his heart and soul into Horizon: An American Saga and it's clear to see he's pulled out all the stops, as evidenced by the first trailer for the two-part epic western. Such was Costner's dedication to making the film a reality, it was reported to be the reason for his exit from Yellowstone, following disputes with show creator Taylor Sheridan over his availability for the second part of the Paramount+ series' fifth season. At this point, it's unclear if Costner will even return at all for Yellowstone, which is now coming to an end as a result of his departure.

Luckily for Costner, it seems as if the sacrifice was worth it — at least, as far as Horizon's first impressions go. The film is set to chronicle the journey of settlers in the American West across a span of fifteen years. Audiences will watch as these settlers navigate critical choices amidst the shadows of the impending Civil War. According to the official summary, the series delves into the allure of the Old West, capturing how it was both won and lost through the intense struggles and sacrifices of numerous individuals.

Costner has assembled an immense cast for the two-part project, including the likes of Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Haden Church, Jamie Campbell Bower, Michael Rooker, while he's also joined by Yellowstone alumni Danny Huston and Will Patton too. Costner directed the picture himself — his first film since 2003's Open Range — while Jon Baird serves as a co-writer alongside Costner on the screenplay.

Is Kevin Costner Coming Back to 'Yellowstone'?

The short answer: nobody is really sure, but it doesn't look good. We know that, at the conclusion of Season 5's first part, Costner's Governor John Dutton is heading towards an impeachment trial orchestrated by his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley), to take place in Montana's Capitol building in Helena. Meanwhile, his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly) has hit a breaking point with Jamie after their shared traumatic history and the pair have, for lack of a better term, decided the other needs to die.

Costner declared his departure from the series following its fifth season, and soon after, it was disclosed that the series would be coming to an end in its current form with the latter half of the season. This ending likely paves the way for a spin-off currently in development, tentatively named 2024, with Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer in talks to star, while Reilly, Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton, John's youngest son) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler, Beth's husband, the Yellowstone Ranch manager and John's enforcer) are said to be haggling over terms to join the series.

Costner had made clear to Sheridan that his availability for filming the series would be restricted due to Horizon and, with the two big egos hitting an impasse, Costner walked. In September last year, a report by Puck indicated that Costner's contract for Yellowstone features a "moral death" clause, outlining specific conditions under which John Dutton may or may not meet his demise in the series. As of yet, no official comment has been released from the Yellowstone team, or Costner's side. The final season is due to air in November this year.

Horizon: An American Saga will be released in two parts, on June 28 and August 16. Check out the trailer below: