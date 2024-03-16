The Big Picture Epic Western saga Horizon: An American Saga aims to revive the genre on the big screen with a 15-year tale.

If Horizon succeeds at the box office, it could revitalize the Western genre with a filmmaker-driven focus.

However, if Horizon fails, it may set the genre back for years, highlighting the major gamble at hand.

In 2018, Kevin Costner made his triumphant return to the Western with the Taylor Sheridan cable drama Yellowstone. After a rocky start, the show found its audience through reruns and streaming and has since spawned a franchise that includes more traditional horse operas, such as the acclaimed prequel miniseries 1883. But after nearly five seasons on the neo-Western, Costner has pivoted back to the big screen, where he's tackling his latest frontier tale, Horizon: An American Saga. This feature film series aims to bring back the Western epic to theaters, with two separate "chapters" releasing this summer. But what does Horizon mean for the genre going forward, and how will Costner's success or failure shift audience interest in the future?

TV Westerns Like 'Yellowstone' and 'Longmire' Are Huge

When the Western was in its heyday between the late 1940s and mid-1960s, these cowboy stories were told in practically every medium. From radio serials to comic books, novels to television, and, of course, theatrically on the screen, the Western genre saturated (some might say over-saturated) the American entertainment industry. No matter how far you tried to run from the gunslingers and lawmen dueling it out in the streets, you'd never get too far. Though the genre's stark popularity eventually faded, it has returned in recent years to the small screen, most notably during the advent of streaming. Following the success of popular 2010s shows like Longmire, Justified, Hell on Wheels, and Westworld, Yellowstone was a sure hit for the Paramount Network, with Costner returning to the saddle after quite some time.

Since then, not only has cowboy-turned-actor-turned-filmmaker Taylor Sheridan generated 1883, 1923, and a host of other in-development projects, but audience interest has convinced other studios/networks to embrace their own ideas about what it means to bring gunslingers, horses, and six-shooters back to the small screen. Justified was revived for a brief miniseries in 2023, as was Deadwood for a 2019 movie continuation. Brand-new projects were likewise greenlit, such as Joe Pickett, Lawman: Bass Reeves, Outer Range, Walker: Independence, Dark Winds, and Wild West Chronicles, all spawning from the interest in and success of Kevin Costner's latest television giant. And that's not even an exhaustive list. While a lack of interest in the genre was never the problem, the Western's recent success on the small screen has expanded Hollywood's current interests beyond just superheroes and action comedies. More than that, it's revealed that audiences still care deeply about these stories rooted in the American West, both in historical and modern contexts.

Of course, this isn't to say that Westerns have been absent from the big screen in the 21st century. The early 2000s brought us the critically acclaimed 3:10 to Yuma remake and Costner's last pre-Yellowstone Western feature, Open Range, among others. In the 2010s, Django Unchained and a new True Grit wowed audiences everywhere, and the 2020s have been off to a good start too with The Power of the Dog and Killers of the Flower Moon, if you even consider that last one a Western. Even the superhero genre has been influenced by the Western, with Logan taking directly from the classic 1953 film Shane. But with Horizon: An American Saga, Costner looks to be reviving a far-gone Western sub-genre that hasn't been around much in the 21st century: the epic Western.

'Horizon: An American Saga' Is an Ambitious Western Project

Epic Westerns tell stories of the American West (particularly the Old West) on a grand, meditative scale that gives the audience plenty of breathing room as they travel with the characters through tumultuous times and places. John Ford's The Searchers would be considered an epic, as would Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. For a long time, it was rumored that Michael Cimino's infamous (yet criminally underrated) epic Heaven's Gate had succeeded in killing the Western, but rumors of its death were greatly exaggerated. Kevin Costner's own 1990 epic, Dances with Wolves, proved as such by winning an Oscar for Best Picture. But after a long absence of traditional Western epic motion pictures, modern TV horse operas have primed audiences for some new big-screen wonders.

Now is certainly the perfect time for Kevin Costner to put himself back in the director's chair, and he's got a fully loaded barrel this time around. "When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four," Costner told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2024. "I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be." With Horizon, which also seems to be the name of the township centered on in the films, Costner's goal is to explore the period that extends before and after the American Civil War, chronicling American westward expansion in the same vein as How the West War Won. But instead of hiring multiple directors to tell a handful of stories for one epic, Costner's tackling the whole project himself, which will extend to four feature films.

Almost as if this is Costner's traditional Western answer to James Cameron's never-ending Avatar epics or the now-serialized Marvel Cinematic Universe, Horizon has got something to prove. Each film in the saga is set to cost about $100 million, making this one of, if not the most, ambitious project he's ever tackled, and the most pioneering set of back-to-back Westerns ever made. If Horizon succeeds, a resurgence in the genre is inevitable, with carefully crafted, filmmaker-driven Westerns leading the charge. We haven't seen anything like that since the early 1990s, back when Costner's Dances with Wolves and Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven made waves at the Academy Awards. Other films like Tombstone, The Ballad of Little Jo, Ride with the Devil, and The Quick and the Dead hit theaters around then too, and though not all were box-office success stories, there was certainly an interest that kept those pictures coming. Even Young Guns II was popular enough on the video rental circuit.

What Is Riding on 'Horizon: An American Saga'?

But with such a gamble, if Horizon fails, the consequences could set the genre back another decade. "[If this flops] I have a very difficult time believing that any studio would look at making a big-screen, big-budget, wide-release western for five or ten years," noted Dr. Andrew Patrick Nelson, a film historian and Chair of the Department of Film & Media Arts at the University of Utah. "Would it kill the western? Absolutely not. But this is potentially a fork in the trail for the western's history." Like Heaven's Gate decades ago, Horizon could bring the Western to a standstill if it fails. After all, if Kevin Costner can't revive the traditional American Western epic, then who could? The Yellowstone star certainly has both the acting chops and the directing prowess to make Horizon work, but if audiences don't turn out for the multiple productions, it likely won't last very long.

"If Horizon does well it opens up the possibility for a type of western moviemaking we haven't seen since the early 1990s," Nelson emphasized. "But if it doesn't do well, I think it will be closer to what the status quo has been over the past three years where the western is a specialized, niche genre." In a recent episode of his podcast, How the West Was 'Cast, Nelson and co-host/screenwriter Matthew Chernov discuss their reactions to the three-minute Horizon trailer. Near the end of the podcast, Nelson astutely notes that if Horizon fails, "it will be Wyatt Earp all over again." Of course, Costner's Wyatt Earp film was a box-office bomb that suffered largely because it was released only six months after Tombstone, a far superior film with unmatched writing and performances. Nevertheless, Costner's biopic wasn't as well received as the Kurt Russell picture and was criticized largely for its bloated pacing. Hopefully, Horizon doesn't suffer the same fate. No doubt, if audiences don't show up for the Western star's series of historical epics, there would be no reason for Hollywood to pursue these sorts of productions in the future. No, the Western likely won't die out entirely, but studios will certainly think twice before greenlighting a filmmaker's vision of the Old American West, even for someone as popular as Costner.

If the television sphere has proven anything, it's that the Western is alive and well. Hopefully, the actor/director can convince audiences to leave streaming behind for a few hours to revisit the genre on the big screen, not once, but twice in the same summer. After all, Dune has done well extending the story into two halves, and last summer's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning was only the first installment of a two-part adventure. But Westerns are different, they're riskier, especially when they don't have any previously established source material to pull from. Nevertheless, Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner were able to make waves with Yellowstone, which leads us to believe that, just maybe, Costner can recapture that magic on the big screen.

Horizon: An American Saga is set to hit theaters on June 28, 2024.