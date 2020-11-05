Kevin Costner on ‘Let Him Go’ and How Rock Hudson’s Work in ‘Giant’ Informed His Performance

With writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s Let Him Go opening this weekend, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Kevin Costner about his work in the fiery thriller. Based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson, Let Him Go follows a retired sheriff named George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Diane Lane) who set out to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville). When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family. Let Him Go also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart and Will Brittain.

During the interview with Costner, he talked about what drew him to Let Him Go, what he learned from Rock Hudson’s performance in Giant, how you can learn a lot from defeat, and more. In addition, we joked about the film’s Man of Steel connection and he also talked about how Lawrence Kasdan launched his career with The Big Chill even though his character was cut.

Check out what he had to say below and you can read Jeff Sneider’s review of Let Him Go here.



Kevin Costner: