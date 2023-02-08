For five dramatic seasons, Kevin Costner has embodied the reigning patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton. His stoic yet stubborn demeanor has defined the current generation of Duttons as he lords over his feuding children and devoted farmhands. Costner has been the steadfast face of the series since its inception, helping to create a sprawling universe with two spin-offs and even more in the works. His character is the glue that holds the storyline together, so what will it mean for the future of Yellowstone if he leaves?

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Costner may be plotting his exit from the series over disagreements around scheduling. In a statement provided to press, Paramount stated that there is "no news to report" and "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come." So, while it is not yet certain whether fans can expect to see Costner reprise his titular role in seasons to come, there is still great speculation as to what would happen if the actor does decide to break away from Yellowstone.

What Would the Loss of John Dutton Mean for 'Yellowstone'?

With the fate of John Dutton hanging in the balance, let's look at what his loss could mean for the Yellowstone universe. If the series does continue without him (which is a big "if"), how will they incorporate his absence into the plot? Perhaps John's most important trait is his undying commitment to remain on the Yellowstone Ranch, no matter the cost. This means that sadly, we should not expect his character to ride off into the sunset and retire offscreen. No, the only logical plot device to remove Costner from the series is to kill John Dutton. So, what would that mean for the rest of the characters in the show?

Depending on how they go about his death, it could truly destabilize the premise of the conflict as it seems that his children are not so devoted to keeping the ranch untouched. In fact, his daughter and fiercest ally, Beth (Kelly Reilly), explicitly stated that once her father died she couldn't care less what happened to the ranch, but as long as he was alive she would fight for it. Without a reason to stay, could viewers also expect her character to be written off? Certainly, the show could not survive both those losses, but perhaps Beth's relationship with Rip (Cole Hauser) and her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) would drive her to stay and fight, as Rip has vowed he would die on the ranch and the last episode of Season 5 ended with Beth and Jamie considering whether or not to have each other killed.

So, a bloody sibling showdown full of greed and familial vengeance could be one of the only ways to keep the story going as John's children fight to fill the power vacuum that he would leave. This would be a first for the Yellowstone universe, as up until now we have only seen the Duttons fighting outside forces. Costner's exit could mean that Jamie's estrangement throughout the past season could boil over into an all-out Dutton civil war.

With all of this speculation, fans are waiting on bated breath for any news from Costner or Paramount about the future of John Dutton. For now, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming service confirmed that they are "always working on franchise expansions" for the Yellowstone universe. Recently, the spinoff prequel series 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the heads of another branch of the Dutton family tree, was even renewed for a second season on Paramount+. So, whether or not we have to say our goodbyes to Costner in the coming weeks, we can rest assured that there are still big things to come for Yellowstone, and it surely won't be the last we see of the Duttons.