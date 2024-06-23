The Big Picture Kevin Costner's impact on sports movies shines in McFarland, USA, showcasing his mentor role and dramatic range.

The heartwarming tale highlights the transformative power of sports and unity within an impoverished Latino community, creating a beautiful story for audiences to enjoy.

McFarland, USA delivers an old-fashioned yet inspiring sports story, a tribute to the genre with an ensemble cast.

While he has undeniably had a massive impact on both the Western and action genres, Kevin Costner is best known for his work creating iconic sports movies. Costner is not bound by just one sport; at the pinnacle of his career, Costner appeared in the emotional family baseball drama Field of Dreams, the steamy baseball romance Bull Durham, the underrated golf film Tin Cup, and Sam Raimi’s underappreciated baseball epic For The Love of The Game. Sports films began to become less mainstream in the 21st century, and Costner found a new life on television thanks to the success of Hatfields & McCoys and Yellowstone. However, Costner returned to the genre he helped lionize when he appeared in the underrated Disney sports drama McFarland, USA.

McFarland, USA feels like a film from a different era. Disney used to release dozens of inspiring sports films like Glory Road, Remember the Titans, The Rookie, Miracle, and The Greatest Game Ever Played. While these films tended to follow a fairly specific formula, there’s really nothing wrong about telling an exciting story about beating the odds and finding inner courage. Unfortunately, these types of films tend to come out less often as Disney focuses on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. In addition to giving Costner one of his best roles in years, McFarland, USA is a lovely tribute to an old-fashioned approach to sports cinema.

What Is ‘McFarland, USA’ About?

McFarland, USA has the benefit of being based on a true story that feels more exciting than most works of fiction. The film follows a real high school track team from McFarland, California, who won a national championship in 1987 despite severe disadvantages. The team was composed of primarily Latino players, many of whom had to work several jobs in order to support their families. Despite the disorganization that had plagued the program for years, McFarland’s cross-country team had a strong mentor in Jim White (Costner), a former football coach from an upper-class community. White was fired from his previous position after a dispute with a player turned violent and came to McFarland out of desperation to provide for his wife Cheryl (Maria Bello) and daughter Julie (Morgan Saylor).

McFarland, USA makes the smart decision to frame White’s character arc as a redemptive journey. While he is thoroughly embarrassed that he lost his highly coveted position as a football coach, White was also feeling severely unsatisfied with his work. It became clear to him that the athletes he mentored had no interest in maintaining personal ethics, as they prioritized victory at all costs. By taking on a new position in a new community, White gets the opportunity to become both a coach and paternal figure to students who desperately need him. Previously, White’s skills were taken for granted, but the McFarland program would collapse without his involvement.

McFarland, USA also benefits from focusing on a sport that doesn’t always receive much attention in film. While there are plenty of football, basketball, baseball, and hockey films, the stories about cross-country running are few and far between. It’s a sport that requires endurance and teamwork, and McFarland, USA does a great job at highlighting the role that collective team strategy plays in the competition.

‘McFarland, USA’ Is About More Than Just Sports

Although director Niki Caro does a great job at showing the competition scenes, McFarland, USA benefits from exploring the ethnic dynamics that come with a white coach leading a Latino team. White initially feels that he has lost everything as a result of his firing, but his experiences in McFarland expose him to the fact that he’s lived with privileges for his entire life. The film excels in highlighting positive aspects of Latino culture and shows how White and his family gain acceptance into the community. It also provided an opportunity for Costner to help mentor a group of young actors who were given breakout roles by the film. A storyline involving Julie falling in love with White’s star player, Thomas Valles (Carlos Pratts), allows the film to add even more emotional momentum ahead of the sports scenes.

McFarland, USA also shows the community impact that a sports team’s success can have, particularly for a town as impoverished as McFarland. Caro is keen to note that many inhabitants work long, grueling shifts and have very little to celebrate at the end of the day. Seeing a community of family, friends, and leaders rally around the cross-country team’s success makes the film’s triumphant final competition scene even more emotional and inspiring. Caro does a great job immersing the audience within the community’s plight, making the team’s success feel earned.

‘McFarland, USA’ Was an Appropriate Role for Kevin Costner

Costner’s legacy as a sports movie star makes McFarland, USA more impactful, as it's interesting to note how he has matured into the “mentor” role. Costner is often a more nuanced actor than he is given credit for, and his dramatic range helps McFarland, USA avoid the cliches that often plague these sorts of biopics. It’s evident that White is a character who is wrestling with his legacy and hoping that he can top his previous success, and for Costner, this feels more than a little reflective.

McFarland, USA also shows the strength that Costner can have as a member of an ensemble, as he is often best when utilized as a supporting actor. While his recent appearances in Man of Steel and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit didn’t offer him much to do, Costner showed incredible chemistry with his co-stars in McFarland, USA. This overlooked gem is far more insightful, exciting, and emotionally dense than what the genre usually sees and benefits from Costner’s unparalleled charisma.

