The limited series, 'The Gray House', will tell the true story of a trio of female spies who helped the North win the Civil War.

Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman are joining forces to back a six-hour series about several unsung female heroes who helped the North win the Civil War. Deadline first broke the story today that Costner’s Territory Pictures is gearing up to join forces with Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment to produce the limited series which is titled, The Gray House, for Paramount Global.

Penned by Big Dreams Entertainment founder, Leslie Greif, the series will shed light on the story of several women who, through their dedicated and brave efforts, were able to help the North claim victory over the South during the American Civil War. The unlikely trio of female spies consisted of an African-American woman who had previously been enslaved, a well to do member of Richmond society, and a courtesan. With their genius and chess-like moves, the group was able to operate in the Confederate occupied South, spying on those in the highest of commanding positions to secure the win for American Democracy.

Revealing more of the details surrounding the character, Mary Bowser, Freeman and McCreary said that she worked right alongside Confederate officials “posing as an enslaved person” and “was thought by everyone to be illiterate,” which led to her gathering much of the army’s secrets. “Revelations is all about revealing truth and this is a truth that needs to be revealed,” the duo said to round out their statement.

With Costner’s background in making blockbuster stories centered around the Civil War, i.e. the multiple Academy Award-winning feature Dances With Wolves, the project is bound to be in the right hands with the Yellowstone star. In a statement paired alongside the big reveal, Costner said that working on The Gray House would be “personally fulfilling” for the self-proclaimed history buff.

Greif penned the script alongside Darrel Fetty (The Offer) and the Oscar-nominated John Sayles (Lonestar). Roland Joffe, the Academy Award nominated eye behind productions such as The Killing Fields, The Mission, and Texas Rising, will serve the project as director. Costner joins as an executive producer while Rod Lake and Howard Kaplan will produce for Territory Pictures. Big Dreams Entertainment’s Alex Kerr will also produce the series which will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

As of right now, The Gray House hasn’t set a release window, but cameras are planning to begin rolling in the spring. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information.