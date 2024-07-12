Kevin Costner has returned to his favorite genre once again for the Western, Horizon: An American Saga. The first chapter was released in late June, and will receive a digital release July 16. It hasn't yet been received as warmly as his earlier Westerns, but there's time for the future installments to improve on the tale. While not his best, it is a reminder of the warmhearted stories and authentic characters Costner excels at.

Whether it's Bull Durham or Yellowstone, Costner has a knack for playing likable American heroes (even if their stories can get a little generic or overly sentimental). At his best, he produces fun, wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed by the whole family. For this reason, his filmography is chock-full of gems that reward rewatching. From Mr. Brooks to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, here are ten Costner movies that one can come back to again and again.

10 'Mr. Brooks' (2007)

Directed by Bruce A. Evans

"I don't enjoy killing, Mr. Smith. I do it because I'm addicted to it." Costner delivers one of his more unusual performances in this psychological thriller as Earl Brooks, a successful businessman with a dark secret. He's a serial killer whose alter ego, Marshall (William Hurt), compels him to commit murders. Despite his attempts to suppress these urges, Brooks continues his deadly spree, maintaining a facade of normalcy. His life spirals further into chaos when an amateur photographer witnesses one of his killings and blackmails him.

Costner is great in this admittedly difficult part. He captures Brooks's mercilessness and meticulousness, as well as his grotesque sense of artistry. Hurt is also menacing as the voice in his mind, which makes for an interesting narrative choice. The two are constantly in dialogue, and their back-and-forth is one of the movie's highlights. Finally, a bevy of subplots and twists in the tale keep the viewer engaged.

9 'The Bodyguard' (1992)

Directed by Mick Jackson

"Well, you don't look like a bodyguard." Kevin Costner leads the cast here as Frank Farmer, a former Secret Service agent hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston) from a stalker making death threats. Initially, there's tension between them but they bond as the threats escalate. Sparks fly between, complicating Frank's duty to protect her.

The Bodyguard was one of Costner's biggest commercial hits, grossing $411m against a $25m budget.This is because it's popcorn entertainment done right. Sure, the movie is pretty cheesy and melodramatic (and Costner and Huston are sometimes awkward together), but a juicy plot, glamorous stars, a glitzy depiction of the showbiz world, and a catchy soundtrack more than compensate. Indeed, the soundtrack album was certified diamond, and Huston's cover of Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' became the bestselling single by a female artist of all time. As a result, The Bodyguard arguably represented the height of Costner's stardom.

8 'Bull Durham' (1988)

Directed by Ron Shelton

"The world is made for people who aren't cursed with self-awareness." Here, Costner is Crash Davis, a veteran minor league catcher assigned to mentor the young, erratic pitcher "Nuke" LaLoosh (Tim Robbins). As they journey through the season, Crash helps Nuke refine his skills and understand the game’s mental aspects. Meanwhile, both men vie for the affections of Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon), a baseball groupie with her own philosophies on love and the sport.

Bull Durham is a finely executed sports comedy, anchored by charming performances and a thoughtful handling of its romantic elements. The highlight, however, is the snappy script by director Ron Shelton, which crackles with fun, memorable dialogue. For these reasons, Bull Durham was a solid success on release. Its estimation has only grown in the decades since, with it appearing on several publications' lists of the best sports movies ever made. The movie's fans include legendary director Billy Wilder, who told Shelton: "Great f---ing picture, kid!"

7 'The Untouchables' (1987)

Directed by Brian de Palma

"I have broken every law I have sworn to uphold." The Untouchables is Brian De Palma's gritty portrait of the Prohibition-era criminal underworld. Eliot Ness (Costner) is a determined federal agent tasked with taking down Al Capone (Robert De Niro). Ness assembles a small team of incorruptible officers, including veteran cop Jim Malone (Sean Connery), to combat Capone’s powerful criminal empire. The film chronicles their relentless pursuit of justice, facing corruption and danger at every turn.

Ness's work takes its toll: when you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back, after all. Although the film doesn't quite reach the heights De Palma was aiming for, it's still enjoyable, intense, and marked by a memorable visual style. Plus, David Mamet wrote the punchy script, so the characters practically sing their staccato dialogue. At the heart of it all, Costner is compelling as a fundamentally decent man confronted with the darkest depths of human nature.

6 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Directed by Theodore Melfi

"Every time we get a chance to get ahead, they move the finish line." Hidden Figures tells the story of three Black mathematicians—Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe)—who played pivotal roles in the space race during the 1960s. They contributed essential mathematics to the program, though they were not always rewarded for it. Costner plays Al Harrison, the progressive director of NASA’s Space Task Group.

The plot is fairly formulaic, hitting all the beats one would expect from this kind of period drama. Plus, some have quibbled over its historical accuracy and questioned the addition of some fictional story elements. Nevertheless, the movie is feel-good and crowd-pleasing, delivering exactly what the audience wants. It's well-presented, efficiently told, and carried along by solid performances. Monáe is a standout, Costner is dependable if not amazing, and Glenn Powell (then at the start of his ascent to stardom) is also terrific in his supporting part as astronaut John Glenn.

5 'Thirteen Days' (2000)

Directed by Roger Donaldson

"Who the hell authorized this missile test?" Costner memorably starred in Oliver Stone's JFK biopic, and he returns to similar terrain in Thirteen Days. In this one, he plays Kenny O'Donnell, one of President Kennedy's key advisors during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The film provides a tense, behind-the-scenes look at the thirteen days in October 1962 when the world teetered on the brink of nuclear war. O'Donnell serves as a crucial intermediary, helping navigate the political and military challenges faced by the Kennedy administration.

Director Roger Donaldson mines this historical subject matter for drama and tension, turning what could have been a dry history lesson into a political thriller. Even though the viewer knows the outcome from the get-go, it's still a compelling watch, effectively bringing to life this most volatile of moments. The film has only become more relevant now, in light of the continued nuclear saber-rattling across the globe.

4 'Field of Dreams' (1989)

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson

"If you build it, he will come." Another Costner sports classic, Field of Dreams focuses on Ray Kinsella (Costner), an Iowa farmer who hears instructions from a mysterious voice saying. Compelled by its messages, Ray constructs a baseball field in his cornfield, which miraculously attracts the ghosts of legendary players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta). As the field becomes a magical meeting place, Ray embarks on a journey to reconcile with his past and understand his new calling.

The movie is undeniably sappy, but that's also its charm. It's sentimental and nostalgic in the best way. Despite a few slow points in the story, it builds up to an emotional climax that can't help but be moving. As a result, it becomes a love letter to the sport and to the power of dreams. Field of Dreams feels like a movie from an earlier, purer, less cynical time. That it succeeds owes much to Costner's committed performance.

3 'Dances with Wolves' (1990)

Directed by Kevin Costner

"There were no answers to my questions." This epic Western was Costner's directorial debut, and it was an intimidating undertaking, even for a veteran filmmaker. It tells the story of Lieutenant John Dunbar (Costner), a Union Army officer who requests a remote post on the American frontier. There, he encounters a Sioux tribe and gradually integrates into their community, learning their culture and language. However, his evolving identity soon puts him at odds with the military.

With Dances with Wolves, Costner musters a sprawling cast of characters and extras, along with animals, huge sets, and countless props. It could so easily have crashed and burned under the weight of its own ambition but, instead, Costner pulls off the magic trick. Dances with Wolves is entertaining and immersive, easily one of the best Westerns of the 1990s. Critics responded and the film bagged numerous awards, including winning the first Best Picture Oscar for a Western since 1931's Cimarron.

2 'Open Range' (2003)

Directed by Kevin Costner

"That damned Cuban cigar got me riled up." Costner also directed this revisionist Western, in which he plays Charley Waite, a former gunslinger turned cattleman working alongside his boss, Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall). The two men lead a peaceful life of open range cattle driving until they clash with a ruthless rancher who seeks to control the land.

Whereas Dances with Wolves is an action-packed epic, Open Range is smaller in scale and more of a character study. Costner turns in a more restrained performance (and one of his best), exuding quiet strength and moral fortitude. Duvall is likewise great as the tough, gruff Spearman. The script is a little clichéd at times, but the chemistry between the two actors more than makes up for it. Their similarities as well as their differences provide much of the drama. Finally, the visual storytelling is economical and assured, resulting in some memorable and highly realistic gunfights shot in impressive widescreen.

1 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Directed by Kevin Reynolds

"There are no perfect men in the world; only perfect intentions." Costner's most rewatchable movie is the enduring Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, a slightly ridiculous but undeniably fun take on the classic character. Robin (Costner) returns from the Crusades to find his homeland under the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham (Alan Rickman). Determined to fight for justice, Robin assembles a band of Merry Men to help him fight for justice, while also falling for Maid Marian (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio).

The film is chaotic (it's hilarious that Costner doesn't even attempt an English accent) and jam-packed with swashbuckling action, even if not all the jokes or story beats quite hit their mark. Additionally, the movie is at its best whenever Rickman is onscreen. He's a perfect foil for Costner, and he takes evident delight in his slimy role. Taken together, Prince of Thieves is far from perfect, but it's the kind of comforting entertainment that one can return to endlessly.

