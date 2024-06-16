The Big Picture Kevin Costner played a large part in revitalizing modern Western cinema with his starring roles in gritty, violent neo-westerns like Revenge.

Revenge, directed by Tony Scott, showcases Costner's ability to portray a dark, primal anti-hero in a classic vengeance thriller.

Revenge cleverly alludes to the western genre, with Costner's character embodying a brooding gunslinger seeking justice in a lawless land.

In the Golden Age of Hollywood, western cinema was broadly defined by powerful movie stars like John Wayne, James Stewart, Gary Cooper, and Steve McQueen who developed multiple entries within the genre. Although there have certainly been some terrific modern westerns in the last few years, the genre does not have many singular avatars who dedicate their efforts exclusively to gunslinger stories. That being said, Kevin Costner has helped to revitalize western cinema thanks to a series of starring roles that began in the early stages of his career. While he would earn praise as a director for films like Dances with Wolves, Open Range, and the upcoming Horizon: An American Saga franchise, one of Costner’s first neo-western starring roles was in the disturbing 1990 thriller Revenge.

1990 was a big year for Costner, as Dances With Wolves would earn him the Academy Awards for both Best Director and Best Picture. However, Costner was not creatively involved with Revenge behind the scenes, as it hailed from the noted action filmmaker Tony Scott, who was hot off the success of Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop II in the previous decade. Scott is a filmmaker known for heightening intensity with aggressive action sequences, but Revenge offered him the chance to go far darker than he ever had before. Revenge remains one of the most violent and disturbing film of Costner’s career.

Revenge (1990) A retired US Navy pilot comes to Mexico, where he falls in love with the wife of a powerful businessman. The consequences will be cruel and unforeseen. Actors Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn, Madeleine Stowe Run Time 124 mins Director Tony Scott Release Date February 16, 1990 Studio Columbia Pictures

What Is ‘Revenge’ About?

While the two films couldn’t be more divergent in terms of tone, Revenge actually begins with a callback to Top Gun. Costner stars as the U.S. Navy aviator Jay Cochran, who intends to leave the service after dedicating over a decade of his life to active duty. Although Jay is a character who barely allows himself to live with any luxury, he agrees to join the wealthy businessman, Tibey Mendez (Anthony Quinn), for an extended stay at his home in Mexico. Over the course of the vacation, Jay falls head over heels in love with Tibey’s wife, Miryea (Madeleine Stowe). This sort of love triangle would inherently present issues, but it's made all the more hostile once Jay learns that Tibey is a ruthless crime lord. After Tibey captures and tortures Miryea, Jay begins planning an ambitious plot of revenge.

Revenge works as a vengeance thriller because of how well-developed the romance is. Any good revenge film needs to establish a justified reason for the protagonist to commit egregious acts of violence, as otherwise the viewer may be strained in their emotional connection. Costner has been in his fair share of romantic comedies, but the dynamic he shares with Stowe in Revenge is actually quite profound. Both characters are at a turning point in their lives in which they’re looking to go in a new direction. Miryea realizes that she does not want to spend the rest of her life trapped within the criminal underworld with Tibey, and Jay wants an escape from the pressures that were placed on him in the service. It’s bitterly ironic that despite both despising violence, Jay and Miryea are placed in a very hostile situation.

Related Kevin Costner Tracked Down Bonnie and Clyde in This Underrated Neo-Western Thriller The 2019 film re-examined the Bonnie & Clyde story from the perspective of the lawmen tasked with bringing them to justice.

Scott heightens the level of violence in a manner unseen in most commercial action films, making Revenge feel closer in tone and style to the low-budget flicks produced by Cannon Films in the 1980s. A sequence in which Miryea becomes trapped in a home for sex workers after Tibey lashes out is particularly disturbing; while it runs the risk of being too obscene, the gritty tone makes it more rewarding to see Jay eventually dispatch with his enemies ruthlessly. It’s evident that in this hostile environment, Jay cannot abide by the moral code that he was bound by in the Navy.

‘Revenge’ Has Allusions to the Western Genre

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Although narratively the film isn’t particularly original, Revenge is a neo-western that calls attention to its historical allusions. Jay is a wordless, brooding gunslinger who wanders through a strange environment dispensing with his own brand of justice; if that wasn’t enough to indicate that he was a gunslinger, he is even referred to several times as “Cowboy.” Scott is able to infuse the influence of classical westerns by depicting the film’s version of Mexico as a place beyond the law, where law enforcement is helpless to prevent the rise of criminal cartels. This adds a sense of consistent danger and suspense that evokes comparisons to many of the greatest westerns of all-time.

Revenge even concludes with a classical western standoff, reminiscent of the iconic finale of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Although Jay has faced off with multiple goons and low-level enforcers in his attempt to rescue Miryea, it ultimately comes down to a one-on-one exchange of bullets with Tibey. The primal, almost chivalrous nature of their shootout adds a distinctly western flavor to a film that had made use of modern weaponry.

‘Revenge’ Allowed Kevin Costner To Break Bad

Close

Revenge was a critical film within Costner’s development as an action star. While he had delivered solid work in Brian De Palma’s classic gangster thriller The Untouchables, Sean Connery was so evidently the film’s scene stealer, making it harder for Costner to stand out. Revenge proved that not only was Costner capable of doing physically intensive projects, but that he could bring an intimidating, almost sinister edge to his work. In the subsequent decade, he took on more action-packed roles in films like Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Wyatt Earp, Waterworld, and The Postman.

Although he’s an actor often associated with characters of integrity, Costner got to show a darker side by playing a violent anti-hero. Jay is primal, and even animalistic in the way that he attacks his enemies, and does not contain any of the charisma that Costner is known for. It was a remarkable career pivot that arguably allowed Costner to move on to more mature projects within the next stage of his career.

Revenge is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO