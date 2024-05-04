The Big Picture Kevin Costner is open to reuniting with Taylor Sheridan for future projects, despite uncertainties about his role in Yellowstone.

The absence of Costner poses a challenge for Yellowstone's narrative, leaving fans on edge for Season 5 Part 2.

Costner hints at his interest in working with Sheridan beyond Yellowstone, keeping fans hopeful for the future.

Although his future on Yellowstone remains up in the air, Kevin Costner is remaining open-minded when it comes to the prospect of reuniting with Taylor Sheridan after his acrimonious departure from the hit Paramount+ series. The murmurs of Costner's departure first surfaced in May 2023, gradually intensifying until they reached a crescendo by November. With the show's narrative hanging in the balance, following a gripping cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 Part 1, the absence of Costner's presence poses a significant challenge for the creative team.

The prospect of navigating John Dutton's storyline without its central figure casts a shadow of uncertainty over the future trajectory of all things Yellowstone. After telling Entertainment Tonight last month that he would "love to" return to the series, a month later, they're no further forward to reconciliation and with production set to begin shortly on the final season, time may well be running out.

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan "Like the Same Things"

Close

"No, we haven’t [talked]," Costner admitted to Entertainment Weekly, addressing the speculation head-on. However, his words carry a glimmer of hope for fans yearning for a reunion between Costner and Sheridan. The actor's admiration for Sheridan's visionary storytelling and their shared interests in storytelling lay the foundation for potential future collaborations, be it on Yellowstone or beyond.

“He’s doing special work in a lot of different ways. He’s very prolific about the things he does, and if he sees me in something that he wants to do, I’ll look at it just the way I did Yellowstone and maybe we will end up doing something together. He likes a lot of the things that I like, and the idea of us working together is not out of the question for me. The subjects he chooses are very interesting to me. I like a lot of that stuff. Yellowstone stands as something that could continue. But that is a Taylor question. But other things that he’s doing I think are really, really good. He likes the same subjects that I do.”

As the countdown to the final episodes of Yellowstone gets firmly underway, the fate of John Dutton remains shrouded in mystery. Will the patriarch's saga reach a definitive conclusion, or will the winds of fate usher in a new chapter for the Dutton family? Only time will tell as fans brace themselves for the epic conclusion of one of television's most riveting sagas. And as Costner himself insists, his journey with Taylor Sheridan and Yellowstone may be far from over.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone.

Watch on Peacock