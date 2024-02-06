The Big Picture Kevin Costner has found his next project to star in and produce, with director Ariel Vromen on board for their second collaboration.

The film, which is Costner's passion project, is expected to start production early next year.

Costner's recent work in Taylor Sheridan's Western series Yellowstone has solidified his name in the Western genre, making him a recognizable figure for this upcoming film.

Kevin Costner has found his next project to star in and produce. Deadline reports that the Yellowstone star has found director Ariel Vromen to direct the yet-untitled film from a script owned by the actor. While plot and other casting details are kept tightly under wraps the production is expected to start early next year in 2025.

The film will mark the second collaboration between Costner and Vromen, confirming his part in the project said in a statement, “I could not be more honored to be reunited with my friend and collaborator,” adding “especially on Kevin’s longtime passion project.” Given the director’s penchant for envisioning amazing thrillers along with Costner’s acting prowess, the feature will be a compelling watch. Further, since it is Costner’s passion project, it’ll have all eyes on it.

The partnership between the actor and director previously yielded 2016’s action thriller Criminal also starring the likes of Gary Oldman and Tommy Lee Jones. With the two coming together to collaborate again, fans will look forward to what they have in store. Costner recently, returned behind the camera for Warner Bros and Newline’s Civil War epic Horizon: An American Saga. He co-wrote, directed, produced, and stars in the film which is billed as a “multi-faceted chronicle” that spans 15 years of pre and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. The film is said to have similar tones to his 1990 directorial debut Dances with Wolves, which bagged several Academy nominations.

Kevin Costner Is a Recognizable Name in the Western Genre

Costner has been creating waves in the fandom after starring in Taylor Sheridan’s Western as patriarch John Dutton, however, he left the show after dates clashed for his passion project. The fan-favorite series will also come to an end after the second part of the fifth and final season airs. Vromen is looking forward to the release of his latest, 1992, a drama based on the infamous 1992 Los Angeles riots. The feature stars Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Dylan Arnold and the late Ray Liotta. The feature will be Liotta’s final film appearance as he finished the shoot before passing away. His other credits include Rx, Danika, The Iceman, The Angel and more. It’ll be interesting to see the director’s treatment and vision for Costner’s story.

No release date or window has been announced for the untitled film yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.