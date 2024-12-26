Everybody loves Tombstone. As far as Westerns go, it appeals to audiences far beyond those who love standard horse operas. But the story of Wyatt Earp lives far beyond Tombstone, Arizona, and it was chronicled in finer detail in the 1994 Lawrence Kasdan picture, Wyatt Earp. Starring none other than Kevin Costner as the titular lawman, this flick was a deeper look at the way Earp traveled across the Wild West, and the assortment of characters he often found himself with. Unfortunately, the movie was a box-office failure with mixed-to-negative critical reviews. Wyatt Earp has gone unappreciated for far too long, and deserves to be recognized for the historical triumph that it actually is.

Kevin Costner's Western Offers an Introspective Look at Wyatt Earp's History

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, Tombstone is the far better of the two dueling Wyatt Earp movies released in the early '90s. There's no denying that. But you know what, Wyatt Earp isn't actually bad. Tombstone paints Kurt Russell's Wyatt Earp in a mostly heroic light. Yes, he's a complicated character, but he's still largely presented as good-natured. In contrast, Wyatt Earp presents our hero with more nuance. Costner's Wyatt Earp is a deeply flawed and broken individual. Unlike in Tombstone, which just focuses on a specific time in the lawman's life, Wyatt Earp takes the time to grow up with Wyatt. From boyhood to his later years, we watch as Wyatt Earp becomes a man, a lawman, and even a hero, in his own tragic way. We see him fall in love and lose it. We see him succumb to grief and become a criminal. We watch as he tries to provide for his family and set them up right. And we see how his actions ultimately tear them apart. It's a fascinating take on the character that's vastly different from Russell's.

Wyatt Earp presents the lawman being haunted throughout his life because of the horrible loss of his first wife, Urilla (Annabeth Gish), and their unborn child. True to Earp's real-life history, it offers us a unique look into Earp's psyche as he falls in love with other women, moves from town to town, and picks up and drops friends like they're hats. The layers that Costner — who has quite a history with the Western genre — offers us into this character's life only work because we get to see who he is both before and after this incident. But there's another moment that's especially foundational to who Wyatt Earp is. A few simple words his father, Nicholas Porter Earp (Gene Hackman), tells his children regularly. "Nothing counts so much as blood. The rest are just strangers." It's with this in mind that Wyatt calls his brothers to Tombstone in the first place, aiming to make them all rich.

Kevin Costner's Nuanced Portrayal Shows a Flawed Wyatt Earp

Close

Costner's Wyatt Earp is a very tragic figure, one whose struggle to both care for his family and have things his own way often trips him up. There's a lot to love about Kurt Russell's Wyatt Earp. He's brave, bold, and relentless in his pursuit of both vengeance and justice. However, Kevin Costner's version is perhaps the more interesting of the two. Not only is he more accurate historically, but his complicated view of family gets him into trouble consistently with his sisters-in-law. This stands in direct contrast to what we see of the Earp family in Tombstone. Costner and company deserve credit for exploring the areas of Earp's life that the Russell picture never could, including the first meeting between Wyatt and Doc Holliday (Dennis Quaid). Sure, Quaid's Doc has nothing on Val Kilmer's, but he works mightily for Wyatt Earp.

Once a