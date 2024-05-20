The Big Picture Kevin Costner reflects on his career and reveals his interest in working on a comedy with Will Ferrell.

While promoting his new film Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival, Kevin Costner took a moment to reflect on his illustrious career and the surprising turns it might still take. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, who was notably wearing a Step Brothers T-shirt featuring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Costner discussed everything from the ideal entry point in his filmography for new fans to a potential shift toward comedy — specifically with Ferrell.

When asked which of his films newcomers should watch first, Costner recommended A Perfect World. “They can watch A Perfect World, maybe. That doesn't shoot to the top of the list, it's just that I can't look at Ferrell and John C. Reilly and think clearly,” he confessed, clearly distracted by the comedic duo on Weintraub’s shirt. Weintraub, amused by the impact of his wardrobe choice, mentioned how the shirts are meant to bring smiles, to which Costner responded, “It does. Listen, my kids really want me to act with him. That's what they want. If I were to ever act with Will, that would be everything.” It seems the idea of teaming up with Ferrell could align well with what his family and fans would love to see in his next steps.

The conversation then turned to whether Costner has ever dived into the comedy genre, particularly the type associated with Ferrell. “No,” Costner said, revealing he hasn’t yet explored that territory but is open to it if the script is right. “Yeah, I would do it if the writing was good,” he added, showing genuine interest in a potential comedic pivot. Weintraub, seizing the moment, half-joked about making such a movie happen. “You're like a matchmaker, Costner laughed. When Weintraub noted he's made things like this happen before, Costner said "I believe you,” suggesting that perhaps a future collaboration isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

What Is 'Horizon' About?

Horizon: An American Saga is set during the tumultuous period of the American Civil War. The film's synopsis describes it as an exploration of the Old West's allure and the high costs of its conquest, detailing the intense hardships endured from 1861 to 1865. Costner’s ambitious project promises to take viewers on a poignant journey across a nation divided, portraying the war’s impact through the experiences of families, friends, and adversaries as they grapple with the fundamental question of what it means to be the United States of America. Recently, it was reported that Horizon will have a total of four parts, and Chapter 3 is currently in the works with Chapters 1 and 2 to hit theaters in quick succession later this year.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and potential developments on Kevin Costner and his burgeoning comedy career. Horizon: Chapter 1 premieres on June 28 and Chapter 2 will follow on August 16.