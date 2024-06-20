The Big Picture Kevin Costner cherished his time on Yellowstone, but the lack of new material prompted his departure after five seasons.

Despite initial plans for one season, Costner embraced the challenge of extending the series to three seasons and ultimately five.

Costner remains open to returning to finish the modern-day ranching family's mythology if the right conditions are met.

Throughout the press tour for his upcoming project, Horizon: An American Saga, Kevin Costner has openly discussed his time on Yellowstone and hinted at the possibility of his return, even suggesting he would come back just to be killed off. However, as of now, there’s no news of Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan mending their differences ahead of the series finale. Production of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is currently underway without Costner’s character, John Dutton. Meanwhile, the Yellowstone spinoff series, titled 2024, is in development and will feature several key cast members from the original drama series. But speaking with PEOPLE, Costner has opened up on the speculation surrounding his departure, and he's not happy about the discourse.

Costner's experience on Yellowstone was one he cherished deeply. "I loved the show," he said. Portraying patriarch John Dutton III for five seasons, Costner's involvement was driven by a profound affection for the narrative and its ensemble, making the controversies surrounding his departure particularly painful.

Despite Yellowstone initially being pitched to him as a one-season project akin to a long movie, Costner embraced the challenge of extending the series.

"When it was first pitched to me by Taylor, it was one season and [like] a long movie, which [is] speaking my language… but ultimately, I think what happened was the studio didn't want that. And because he's such a prolific writer, he said, ‘I can do that. I can make a series that goes on.'"

Costner gladly "stepped up" and committed to three seasons, ultimately delivering five, but the lack of progress on new scripts was just too much of a burden. Despite reports linking his exit to Horizon: An American Saga, Costner clarified that his departure was primarily due to the lack of new material for Yellowstone. "There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months," he added.

As is his way, Costner remained silent amidst the rumours, though he was "disappointed" that no one defended him. "I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side... ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them. There came a moment where I thought, 'Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?'"

Kevin Costner Still Wants to Finish His 'Yellowstone' Story

Costner's initial draw to the project was his admiration for the writing and vision behind Yellowstone, and that appreciation fueled his dedication and willingness to return if the right conditions were met.

"I liked the writing and really, really liked what Taylor was doing. He understood the world of modern-day ranching and was able to create all this other type of drama inside it, but in an effective way. I've always felt that… It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family."

