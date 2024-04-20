The Big Picture Kevin Durand, known for his work in front of the lens, will be making his directorial debut with a project titled The Hockey Player.

Durand has been working on the script for The Hockey Player for 14 years and will be collaborating with filmmaker Adam MacDonald.

In the meantime, catch Durand in upcoming films like Abigail and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, showcasing his diverse acting skills.

A Canadian native, Kevin Durand is no stranger to a pair of skates. In his youth, the actor, who stands well over six feet in height, was an avid hockey player, tying up his laces, grabbing his stick, and taking to the rink with his teammates. Eventually, Durand would leave sports behind to pursue his zest for acting, a decision that would prove fruitful for the performer whose work can be seen in films such as 3:10 to Yuma, X: Men Origins: Wolverine, and Legion, as well as shows including Locke & Key and The Strain. Next, Durand will be spotted alongside an all-star lineup of talent in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s latest directorial effort, Abigail, with his role in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to follow shortly thereafter. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Durand was asked about another credit she saw floating on his IMDb page - that of the director of an upcoming project titled The Hockey Player.

When asking about the chances of his directorial debut moving forward, Durand confirmed that the movie was in fact in the works with an enthusiastic, “Yeah, absolutely.” He also shared the experience of working alongside filmmaker, writer, and director, Adam MacDonald on the project:

“We’re looking to shoot in the New Year. It’s something that I’ve actually been writing. I first sat down to start writing about 14 years ago. Adam came on a couple of years ago to help me with a couple of aspects, and then I’ve done several rewrites since then. So, yeah, I’m starting the process. We’re prepping and getting ready to make my first film.”

Where to Catch Kevin Durand in the Meantime

While further details about The Hockey Player may be sparse, there are plenty of other ways to get your Durand fix. This weekend, the actor will celebrate the arrival of his vampire-centered flick, Abigail, which sees him star alongside a cast that includes Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and more. In it, Durand plays a member of an elite kidnapping team who are in for the shock of their lives when they discover that their latest target isn’t a helpless little girl but a centuries-old vampire out for blood.

After that, Durand will put his villain skills to the test in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, when it arrives in cinemas on May 10. Starring as the ape king, Proximus Caesar, Durand will appear as the primary antagonist alongside a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and more.

Stay tuned for more information about The Hockey Player and watch the full interview above.

