Next week, all pop culture eyes will be turned to Brazil as the country hosts its 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP). Much like other Comic-Cons, the event welcomes pop culture fans from all over the country to gather in one place (São Paulo) and get teased about all the exciting titles that are coming our way in future months and years. The event’s importance has exponentially grown over the years, and its public has almost tripled ever since the first edition in 2014. In 2019 (the last fully in-person edition), 280,000 people attended CCXP, and similar numbers are expected for this year.

The 2022 event kicks off on December 1, and starts with a bang: Marvel Studios President and mega-producer Kevin Feige will be in Brazilian territory to talk about the upcoming Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Feige is the head of the studio, he’s the one who decides what can and can’t be revealed about upcoming movies, so the audience will certainly hang on to his every word.

And Feige is not alone: He will be joined by the main cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the next installment in the MCU that starts Phase Five of the franchise. Title character actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be at CCXP along with the movie’s big bad Jonathan Majors, who made his Marvel debut as (sort of) Kang the Conqueror in Loki. The trio is also joined by director Peyton Reed, who helms the Ant-Man franchise for the third time. In previous years, CCXP attendees have been gifted with exclusive content during the panels, so it’s a safe bet that a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may be dropped by the end of the day.

Feige will also be present at a panel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which is another one to keep our eyes on. True to Marvel fashion, we still don’t know much about the movie, so fans are hoping for a trailer to be unveiled at the panel. Back in July, SDCC attendees were treated to the first footage of the blockbuster, so there’s a big chance that the trailer gets screened this time around as well. And then, hopefully, Marvel will make it available online.

What we do know from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is that this is the last entry that will feature the team with the members that we’ve come to know and love. Director and screenwriter James Gunn has talked about giving characters a send-off and shared behind-the-scenes pictures that tease the end of an era. Of course, Marvel will keep this separate franchise going, but we don’t know which characters will stay and Gunn is most likely moving on since he’s been hired as a Kevin Feige of sorts to put together a cohesive DC Universe at Warner Bros.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023. You can watch the trailer below: