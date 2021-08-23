Kevin Feige has gotten very good at answering questions. After more than a decade of running Marvel Studios, he’s seen again and again that whatever he says will get turned into a story. Even if it's just a few words. The fact is, Marvel fans are always clamoring for whatever information they can get about future projects and who better to provide that knowledge that the person at the top of the food chain.

When I found out I’d be getting speaking with Feige at the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings junket the other day, I decided to use some of my limited time to ask about other projects. This included when we might get another Avengers movie, when we’d get the Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailers, the Captain America 4 release date with Anthony Mackie, and the status of his Star Wars movie with Loki head writer Michael Waldron. And while he did answer my questions… you’ll see he’s gotten very good at evading what he doesn’t want to talk about.

COLLIDER: When do you think we might be getting another Avengers type movie? Do you think it's like four years away, five years, more?

KEVIN FEIGE: We want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. Then you need some time as we did in phase one to build that saga before you start bringing everybody together.

Every day I see on Twitter, people wondering when is the Spider-Man trailer going to drop? So I'll ask you, when do you think the Spider-Man and the Dr. Strange 2 trailers…when do you think they might drop?

FEIGE:They will both be coming out before the movie comes out. We'll have the trailer come out first, and then before the movie. If you look at the release date for the movies, you go, "It'll definitely be before that."

What is the status of your Star Wars script with Michael Waldron?

FEIGE:In the works, in progress.

Can you at least say, is it a solo movie or is it one of these things that could be a movie and a Disney Plus thing?

FEIGE:It's not about Han Solo. Han Solo is not in it, though.

Now that it’s come out that Anthony Mackie is returning for Captain America 4. Do you already have a release date in mind?

FEIGE:Yes, we always work towards release dates, that doesn't mean they don't shift and change, certainly as we've seen lately, but we have something specific in mind.

Do you think it could be filming next year?

FEIGE:I forgot to bring the schedule.

