There is no time like the present to look ahead to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 and, in particular, the upcoming feature Eternals. This week, we're thinking about Eternals because it seems to have been on the mind of Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios head opened up in a recent interview about his initial reaction to director Chloé Zhao's pitch for the out-of-this-world MCU feature and it sure sounds like a harbinger of the greatness to come.

A Rolling Stone profile (via IGN) was published earlier this week on Zhao and her incredible year courtesy of Nomadland. That profile also included commentary from Feige and other industry professionals remarking on Zhao, her film, and her artistic vision as a director. Where Feige is concerned, his comments centered around Zhao's work on Eternals — coming November 2021 — and stretched back to the moment when Zhao gave him her pitch for the movie.

Without revealing specifics (a bummer, I know), Feige told Rolling Stone that Zhao's Eternals pitch was the best he'd ever heard. He also shared, "Not only does [Zhao] make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic, gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do. Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillennial-spanning story. And she just got it."

The MCU's Eternals movie will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh. Filming on Eternals officially wrapped back in February 2020. Since then, new details on Eternals — be it new images or even a teaser trailer — have remained under wraps as the COVID pandemic has forced Marvel Studios to shuffle around the release dates for its Phase Four slate. With Eternals, which follows the titular group of immortal beings who have played and continue to play a pivotal role in Earth's goings-on, we should hopefully see new footage or images in the spring or summer as we get nearer to its November release.

Eternals is scheduled for release on November 5, but it's possible that release date could change at some point. For more, find out what movies are set to arrive as part of the MCU's Phase Four.

