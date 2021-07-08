Kevin Feige says that Marvel Studios may no longer be handing out multi-picture contracts when talent signs on to join his cinematic universe, as per THR. While two or three-movie deals have become commonplace in the blockbuster era, Feige raised more than a few eyebrows in the formative years of the MCU by tying Samuel L. Jackson down for nine appearances as Nick Fury right out of the gate.

Several of the franchise's biggest names have all committed to similar deals over the last decade, and it's remained common practice for Marvel up until very recently. Chris Evans was initially locked for six outings as Captain America before renegotiating his terms a handful of times, while Sebastian Stan signed up for seven when he agreed to play the Winter Soldier for the first time in Evans' second solo effort.

More recently, Tom Holland's contract for three standalone Spider-Man efforts and a trio of supporting roles in crossover projects expires after the release of this December's No Way Home, while Brie Larson reportedly inked a seven-picture deal to recur as Carol Danvers, with next year's The Marvels marking just the third under the terms of her arrangement with the comic book behemoth.

However, Feige says those days may be over, after admitting that the focus is on selecting the right talent on an individual basis, without looking too far into the future:

"That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson. It varies now. It varies, project to project, cast to cast. Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations.”

Elizabeth Olsen recently admitted that she'd only been contracted for two cameos and a supporting role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with WandaVision marking her third separate MCU deal, while Robert Downey Jr. leveraged his position of power to become the highest-paid name in Hollywood several times over after being re-signed for Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming and the final two Avengers epics.

The expansion of the MCU onto television is no doubt partly behind the decision to take things as they come, when the differences between the small print in film and television contracts can often be so vast. Feige's brainchild is still the biggest game in town, though, so plenty of stars will be more than happy to board the long-running superhero series regardless. In the future, even those deals might begin to look different — Feige also added that he "would throw theme park attractions" into the mix for future talent contracts.

