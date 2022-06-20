With the Infinity Saga now in the past, Marvel Studios is currently in Phase Four of its Cinematic Universe. Fans can be reassured that the newest phase for the franchise is still heading into a larger story in the future after recent comments from Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige.

"As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," Fiege said in an exclusive with TotalFilm. Feige has a history of introducing the future of the MCU in big ways. While it remains unknown when exactly Phase Five's slate will be announced, Marvel is expected to have a presence at upcoming events such as Comic Con this July and D23 Expo this September. It's understandable for fans to assume that these announcements are now right around the corner.

Phase Four began the integration of television as part of Marvel's overarching story with the debut of various series on Disney Plus such as Wandavision, which heavily tied into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the inclusion of television into the franchise, Marvel now has the chance to tell even larger overarching stories for the future.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap," Feige said.

Several Phase Four projects have already teased small bits of what could potentially be a larger story for the franchise's future. The introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in the first season of Loki, who will make his film debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have already teased the concept of the Multiversal War which could be the direction the MCU is going.

Outside any potential announcements by Feige, more details for Marvel's future are expected to be teased in upcoming projects this year such as Thor: Love and Thunder which hits theaters on July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. Films for fans to look out for next year include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023, and The Marvels, which will include Ms. Marvel's film debut, on July 28, 2023. Other films with no set release include Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four.

Comic Con starts on July 20 and D23 begins on September 9.