The party is just getting started, according to Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the executive talked about how he has managed to balance the studio after producing thirty feature films (without counting this week's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), comparing it to how the comic books have been around for almost a century while still keeping people interested in what they're doing. He doesn't want audiences to feel alienated or for them to feel like they forcefully have to watch endless hours of content in order to enjoy a new movie or television series:

It's like when people go to the comic shops. There's Spider-Man and the Avengers and the big title ones. And sometimes you pick up a one-off or an experiment from an artist or writer that you're a fan of. That's why the comics have been around for 80-plus years, and I want Marvel Studios to be around that long, if not longer. So, we have to continue to do different types of things.

Diversifying what the franchise has to offer has been a priority for Marvel Studios since their early days. After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy were as unknown and bizarre as characters could get, before the studio turned them into extremely popular characters in 2014. Today, the adventurous team of misfits is about to close their trilogy in James Gunn's latest feature, which will see the group led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) diving deep into Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) past in order to stop the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). A new poster and trailer for the film were released during this weekend's Super Bowl.

During more recent years, limited series on Disney+ have been Marvel's strategy for expanding their universe beyond the big screen. Stories like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Moon Knight allow the franchise to tell longer stories that have the opportunity to flesh out their characters in a more detailed way. The consequences of these television shows can then be seen on the films, such as when the ending of WandaVision set in motion the main plot of last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio has just begun scratching the surface of how the two mediums can be intertwined.

This Week Is All About Quantumania

It remains to be seen if the Marvel Cinematic Universe can last for eight decades. For now, this weekend will see the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to theaters worldwide. The first film in Phase Five of the franchise will make Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) cross paths with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) while he tries to escape from the Quantum Realm with his family. The introduction of Kang will lay the foundation for the next step in the Multiverse Saga, as the May 2, 2025 release of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes closer every day.