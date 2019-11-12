Kevin Feige Finally Responds to Martin Scorsese’s Anti-Marvel Comments

0

Ever since Martin Scorsese (with one Oscar win in his career) dared to call the MCU (with their three Oscar wins) “not cinema”, a Film Fight has been brewing. On the side of the MCU are fans of the Marvel franchise and heavy-hitters from both in front of and behind the camera. On the side of the acclaimed director are folks who are not fans of the MCU and a League of Extraordinary Gentlemen-like cadre of fellow auteurs. Battle lines have been drawn, then blurred, then photoshopped into a not-even-close-to-factually accurate fan poster pitting the two sides against each other. It’s been a real thing.

But now, MCU head honcho and Star Wars heir apparent Kevin Feige is finally responding. And no, he’s not coming out swinging. Instead, he’s taking a measured approach to the discussion and making some valid points without much fanfare or bluster. Is this thing finally going to cool off? Probably not.

Here’s what Feige had to say in response to Scorsese’s core comments about the MCU not being “cinema”:

“I think that’s not true. I think it’s unfortunate. I think myself and everyone who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to the movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theater full of people.”

Specifically reacting to Scorsese’s slam that the MCU is without “revelation, mystery, or genuine emotional danger”, Feige said:

“We did Civil War. We had our two most popular characters get into a very serious theological and physical altercation. We killed half of our characters at the end of a movie [Avengers: Infinity War]. I think it’s fun for us to take our success and use it to take risks and go in different places.”

But lest you think that Scorsese’s opinion is going to stop Disney/Marvel from making untold billions (and more Oscar wins), think again:

“Everybody has a different definition of cinema. Everybody has a different definition of art. Everybody has a different definition of risk. Some people don’t think it’s cinema. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everyone is entitled to repeat that opinion. Everyone is entitled to write op-eds about that opinion, and I look forward to what will happen next. But in the meantime, we’re going to keep making movies.”

You can listen to the full conversation over at THR.